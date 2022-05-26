Knights make memories during state track meet

OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock athletes collected medals, memories and many smiles this past weekend during their trip to the state track and field meet.

The Knights took part in the Class C State Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium May 20-21. The Elmwood-Murdock girls tied for 46th place in team standings with two points. The E-M boys pocketed 13th place on the team leaderboard with 18 points.

Cade Hosier began Elmwood-Murdock’s lineup of events in the triple jump on May 20. He won a silver medal with a second-place distance of 44 feet, 9 inches. He set the school’s all-time mark with his effort.

Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott and Laney Frahm were the first Knights to run on the track during the day. They took part in the 3,200-meter relay in front of a large crowd. Elmwood-Murdock finished 14th in the race in 10:42.979.

Laney Frahm and Riley Wilson each competed in a pair of hurdles preliminary races later in the afternoon. Frahm ran in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and Wilson took part in the 110-meter and 300-meter events.

Frahm placed 14th in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.574 seconds. She later returned to the track for the preliminaries of the 300-meter race. She placed ninth in the event in 48.49 seconds.

Wilson secured medals by finishing in the top eight places in both of his preliminary races. He finished eighth in the 110-meter race in 15.86 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 40.326. He earned a seventh-place medal in the 110 hurdles on May 21 in 15.50 seconds. He capped his meet with a fourth-place time of 40.68 in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles.

Hosier ran in the preliminaries of the 100 and 200 meters during the day. He guaranteed himself a medal with an eighth-place time of 11.25 in the 100 meters. He earned sixth place the following day with a mark of 11.42. He also placed 23rd in the 200 meters in 23.95.

Hosier competed in his fourth state event on the morning of May 21. He placed 11th in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 10 inches.

Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross and Laney Frahm finished Elmwood-Murdock’s meet on a happy note in the 1,600-meter relay. The Knights earned seventh place in a time of 4:17.737. They beamed as they accepted state medals in an awards ceremony at the end of the meet.

Chase County won the Class C girls team championship with 70 points. The Longhorns finished ahead of Lincoln Lutheran (53 points) and Superior (49) for the state title.

The Class C boys team title came down to the final race. Grand Island Central Catholic (68) edged Battle Creek (64) for the championship. GICC scored ten points with a first-place run in the 1,600-meter relay. Battle Creek finished seventh in the same race.

Class C Girls Team Results

Chase County 70, Lincoln Lutheran 53, Superior 49, Bishop Neumann 36, Crofton 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wisner-Pilger 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutherland 20, Arcadia-Loup City 20, Summerland 17, Ainsworth 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 15, David City 13, Centura 12.5, Valentine 12, Bridgeport 11, Battle Creek 11, North Bend Central 9, Gordon-Rushville 9, Elkhorn Valley 8, Centennial 8, Shelby-Rising City 8, Sandy Creek 8, Clarkson-Leigh 8, Oakland-Craig 8, South Loup 8, Logan View 8, Archbishop Bergan 7, David City Aquinas 7, Ord 7, Southern Valley 6.50, Louisville 6, Stanton 6, Nebraska Christian 6, Tri County Northeast 5, Palmyra 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5, Amherst 5, Cross County 4, Cornerstone Christian 4, Perkins County 4, Sutton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2, Fillmore Central 2, Conestoga 2, West Holt 1, Hershey 1

Class C Boys Team Results

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Battle Creek 64, Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Bishop Neumann 35.50, Stanton 34, Ainsworth 30.50, Norfolk Catholic 27, Superior 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Archbishop Bergan 20, Nebraska City Lourdes 20, Louisville 19, Elmwood-Murdock 18, South Loup 17, Wisner-Pilger 16, Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 13, West Holt 12, Perkins County 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 10.50, David City 10, Sutherland 10, Ord 10, Summerland 8, Centura 8, Twin River 7, Freeman 6.50, Sandy Creek 6, Chase County 6, David City Aquinas 6, Homer 6, Howells-Dodge 5.50, Mitchell 5, Oakland-Craig 5, Centennial 4, Yutan 4, North Bend Central 3, Amherst 2, Bayard 1, Arcadia-Loup City 1, Crofton 1, Cornerstone Christian 1, Wood River 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.