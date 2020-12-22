Knights nearly take down Bulldogs

AUBURN – The Elmwood-Murdock girls came close to overcoming a second-half deficit Monday night against a conference opponent.

The Knights posted a furious fourth-quarter rally before falling to Auburn 35-31. E-M scored 15 points in the final period and nearly erased Auburn’s nine-point lead.

Elmwood-Murdock stayed with the Bulldogs throughout the first half. Laney Frahm sank a 3-pointer and Tatum Backemeyer posted a basket to keep the Knights within 7-5. A 3-pointer by Ella Zierott, basket from Frahm and free throw from Lexi Bacon made the halftime score 14-11.

Auburn went on an 11-5 run in the third quarter. Freshman Sydney Binder fueled Auburn’s scoring success with a 3-pointer and basket in the stretch.

Elmwood-Murdock gained momentum in the final eight minutes. Bacon scored seven points and Zierott collected five points in the team’s comeback attempt. Frahm added a late 3-pointer to keep E-M within striking distance, but Auburn was able to remain ahead in the last moments.

Laney Frahm helped the team with 11 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and three pass deflections. Bacon produced eight points, two boards, two assists, one block and four pass deflections, and Zierott generated eight points, four steals, two assists and one rebound.