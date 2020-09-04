Knights notch scores in home triangular

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers registered bright outcomes Thursday during a sunny afternoon on their home course.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the Knights in a triangular at Grandpa’s Woods. Golfers from Arlington and Cedar Bluffs joined the E-M trio for the nine-hole event.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the team’s performances. Hogue and West both registered their best scores on the course and Hogue and Twomey both finished in the top three spots.

“We had solid rounds from all three girls today, including career bests at Grandpa’s Woods for Rylee and Elly,” Backemeyer said.

Hogue paced the Knights with a championship mark of 45. She earned medalist honors with a round that featured pars on the seventh and ninth holes. She knocked in her par putt on the final hole to edge Arlington’s Dianna Taylor by one stroke for the top prize.

Twomey tied for third place with a round of 47. She gained momentum as her day went on with several solid chips and putts. She collected a par on the ninth hole to tie Arlington’s Ema Horner in individual standings.