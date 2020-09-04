Knights notch scores in home triangular

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers registered bright outcomes Thursday during a sunny afternoon on their home course.
Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the Knights in a triangular at Grandpa’s Woods. Golfers from Arlington and Cedar Bluffs joined the E-M trio for the nine-hole event.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the team’s performances. Hogue and West both registered their best scores on the course and Hogue and Twomey both finished in the top three spots.
“We had solid rounds from all three girls today, including career bests at Grandpa’s Woods for Rylee and Elly,” Backemeyer said.
Hogue paced the Knights with a championship mark of 45. She earned medalist honors with a round that featured pars on the seventh and ninth holes. She knocked in her par putt on the final hole to edge Arlington’s Dianna Taylor by one stroke for the top prize.
Twomey tied for third place with a round of 47. She gained momentum as her day went on with several solid chips and putts. She collected a par on the ninth hole to tie Arlington’s Ema Horner in individual standings.
West posted a career-best round of 57 on the Grandpa’s Woods layout. She produced multiple accurate drives and iron shots during the day.
The Knights will continue their season Tuesday at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite. Action is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Crooked Creek in Lincoln.
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 45 (1st), Jami Twomey 47 (tied 3rd), Elly West 57 (7th). No team score.
Arlington Results
Ema Horner 47 (tied 3rd), Diana Taylor 46 (2nd), Charlie Hendry 52 (6th), Kaylie Erwin 60 (8th), Bre Taylor 66 (9th). Team score 205.
Cedar Bluffs Results
Jonnie Mahrt 49 (5th), Kim Kochner 71 (10th). No team score.
