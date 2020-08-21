 Skip to main content
Knights open golf season in triangular
Elmwood-Murdock girls golf team photo

From left, Elmwood-Murdock golfers Elly West, Rylee Hogue and Jami Twomey began their season Thursday in a triangular. The Knights squared off with golfers from Lincoln Christian and Waverly.

 Photo Courtesy Curt Backemeyer / The Journal

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers chipped the first shots of their season Thursday during a triangular against Lincoln Christian and Waverly.

The Knights, Crusaders and Vikings traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Club for the afternoon event. Lincoln Christian defeated Waverly 197-238 to win the team championship. Elmwood-Murdock did not have a team score.

Rylee Hogue led Elmwood-Murdock with a nine-hole score of 50. She tied for third place in individual standings. Jami Twomey began her high school golfing career with a round of 55. She tied for fifth place. Elly West began the event but did not finish her nine holes.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue its season Aug. 27 at the Syracuse Invite. Athletes will travel to Syracuse Country Club for the 9 a.m. tournament.

Individual Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 38, 2) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 44, T3) Rylee Hogue (E-M) 50, T3) Macy Persinger (WAV) 50, T5) Jami Twomey (E-M) 55, T5) Janna DeHaan (LCHS) 55, 7) Mya Dubas (WAV) 57, T8) Brianna Hartman (WAV) 60, T8) Sophie Bingham (LCHS) 60, 10) Molly Looper (LCHS) 62, 11) Mackenzie Cordes (WAV) 71, 12) Emma Smith (WAV) 77

