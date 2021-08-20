Knights open golf season in triangular

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers gained their first chance to swing clubs this fall during a triangular on Thursday afternoon.

The Knights traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln for matchups with Lincoln Christian and Waverly. LCHS won the team title at the triangular with a score of 208. Waverly posted a team total of 217 and Elmwood-Murdock registered a 277.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights would benefit from the season-opening event. Elly West is the lone returner on the squad. Ella Zierott, Jacie Fleischman, Claire Ernst, Isabelle Halferty, Madi Lambert and Rose Offner are first-year golfers.

“We gained valuable experience today as this was the first career meet for six of our seven golfers,” Backemeyer said. “We played the tougher nine at Crooked Creek with some difficult pin placements.”

Ernst led the Knights with a round of 67. Lambert posted a 68, West fired a 69 and Zierott collected a round of 70. Fleischman tallied a 71 and Halferty ended the day with a 74.

Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian earned medalist honors with a 40. She helped the Crusaders edge Waverly in the team race.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the 2021 schedule on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Knights will travel to Syracuse Country Club for the Syracuse Invite. Cedar Bluffs, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Syracuse and Tri County will join E-M at the 9 a.m. tournament.

