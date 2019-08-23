MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers knocked their first shots of 2019 into fairways on their home course Thursday afternoon.
The Knights hosted Lincoln Christian and Waverly for a triangular at Grandpa’s Woods. Rylee Hogue, Abby Shannon and Elly West participated in the meet for the Knights. Hogue is in her third season with the program and Shannon and West are first-year golfers.
“The weather cooperated today for our first meet,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said. “This was a brand-new experience for Abby and Elly. We now have a baseline from which to improve.”
Hogue finished her nine-hole round with a score of 63. West posted a 76 and Shannon finished with a round of 89.
Lincoln Christian’s Sara Morden captured medalist honors with a 43. Waverly’s Jordan Nielsen finished second with a 45. Lincoln Christian edged the Vikings 192-195 in the team race. Elmwood-Murdock did not have a team score.
The Knights will resume their season Aug. 29 at the Syracuse Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Syracuse Country Club.
Team Results
Lincoln Christian 192, Waverly 195, Elmwood-Murdock no team score
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 63, Abby Shannon 89, Elly West 76.
Lincoln Christian Results
Taylor Van Ostrand 49, Sara Morden 43, Alena Nelson 61, Janna DeHaan 52, Maya K. 48. Team score 192.
Waverly Results
Jaidyn Hall 53, Claire Westerholt 51, Macy Persinger 49, Julia Martin 50, Jordan Nielsen 45. Team score 195.