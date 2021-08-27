Knights open season with home triangular

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes soared into winning skies Thursday afternoon and evening by sweeping two opponents on the volleyball court.
The Knights hosted Yutan and Johnson County Central in a season-opening triangular. Fans from all three schools came to the E-M gym to watch the first matches of 2021.
Elmwood-Murdock relied on an experienced lineup to defeat Yutan 25-23, 25-20 and Johnson County Central 25-10, 25-11. Yutan stopped JCC 25-15, 25-22 in the evening’s other match.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Yutan 0
The Knights and Chieftains played high-level volleyball throughout their time on the court. Fans watched the teams produce many long rallies with strong defense and diving saves. Both schools also ran their offenses with few hitting errors.
Elmwood-Murdock collected a .228 hitting percentage and .918 serving percentage during the match. The Knights made 33 kills on their 92 swings and finished 45-of-49 at the service line. The team also picked up 63 digs, 37 serve receptions and 32 assists.
E-M and Yutan were tied 11 times in game one. Consecutive kills by Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm gave the Knights a 19-16 lead, and back-to-back kills by Brenna Schmidt and Bacon helped the team maintain a 23-20 edge.
Yutan rallied within 24-23 after two powerful kills by Haley Bedlan. Bailey Frahm ended action when she knocked a kill off a Yutan defender and the volleyball rolled off the net.
The teams maintained the same type of intensity in game two. The schools were tied at 20-20 before E-M won the final five points. Schmidt fueled the late scoring spree with three kills and an ace block in the stretch.
Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 17 kills on 34 swings. She added a pair of ace blocks, two assists and two serve receptions.
Bailey Frahm went 20-of-20 at the service line and tallied seven kills, one ace block, 11 digs and one assist. Bacon generated 19 digs, 20 serve receptions and four kills, and Sela Rikli pocketed eight digs, 14 assists and a 7-of-7 serving effort.
Laney Frahm produced 13 assists, three digs, two blocks and one kill, and Tatum Backemeyer delivered 13 digs and 12 serve receptions as the team’s libero. Madie Justesen chipped in four kills, nine digs, one assist, three serve receptions and a 6-of-6 serving effort.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Johnson County Central 0
The Knights dominated action at the net throughout their match with Johnson County Central. The team held JCC to a -.025 serving percentage and ten kills in the contest. E-M athletes pounded home kills on 39 percent of their attacks.
Bailey Frahm enjoyed a flawless match by going 11-of-11 on her serves and 9-of-9 on her attacks. She finished with six kills and one ace. Schmidt pocketed seven kills on 12 swings, two solo blocks and three digs, and Laney Frahm produced ten assists, one dig, one ace and a 10-of-11 serving night.
Bacon ended the match with three kills, two aces, four digs, one assist and five serve receptions. Justesen posted four digs, one assist, one kill and one block, and Backemeyer boosted the team’s defense with ten digs and four serve receptions.
Rikli went 6-of-6 serving and finished with four assists and one block. Audri Romero made one dig and was successful on all three of her serves, and Cassidy Callaway ended her evening with one dig for the Knights.