Knights open season with home triangular

Yutan rallied within 24-23 after two powerful kills by Haley Bedlan. Bailey Frahm ended action when she knocked a kill off a Yutan defender and the volleyball rolled off the net.

The teams maintained the same type of intensity in game two. The schools were tied at 20-20 before E-M won the final five points. Schmidt fueled the late scoring spree with three kills and an ace block in the stretch.

Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 17 kills on 34 swings. She added a pair of ace blocks, two assists and two serve receptions.

Bailey Frahm went 20-of-20 at the service line and tallied seven kills, one ace block, 11 digs and one assist. Bacon generated 19 digs, 20 serve receptions and four kills, and Sela Rikli pocketed eight digs, 14 assists and a 7-of-7 serving effort.

Laney Frahm produced 13 assists, three digs, two blocks and one kill, and Tatum Backemeyer delivered 13 digs and 12 serve receptions as the team’s libero. Madie Justesen chipped in four kills, nine digs, one assist, three serve receptions and a 6-of-6 serving effort.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Johnson County Central 0