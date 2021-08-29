Knights outscore Raiders with powerful offense

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock football players kept the scoreboard operator busy Friday night with a 74-point performance against Mead.

The Knights employed a powerful offense to pick up a 74-50 road victory. Elmwood-Murdock kept pace with Mead’s scoring attack in the first half before running away after the break. E-M found the end zone five times in the third and fourth periods to win.

The teams marched up and down the field throughout the season-opening game. Touchdown runs from Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier kept E-M deadlocked 14-14 with Mead after one quarter.

Both schools piled up a large amount of yardage in the second period. Fletcher opened action with a 23-yard pass to Riley Wilson, and the Raiders countered with consecutive touchdown throws when they had the football. Hosier returned a kickoff 69 yards and caught a 37-yard pass from Fletcher before the break.

Elmwood-Murdock erased the 42-38 halftime deficit soon after athletes returned to the field. Fletcher put E-M in front with a touchdown run, and Hosier then uncorked scoring runs of 61 and 17 yards over the next few minutes. E-M sealed the victory with fourth-quarter touchdowns from Fletcher and Hosier.