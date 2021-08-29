Knights outscore Raiders with powerful offense

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock football players kept the scoreboard operator busy Friday night with a 74-point performance against Mead.
The Knights employed a powerful offense to pick up a 74-50 road victory. Elmwood-Murdock kept pace with Mead’s scoring attack in the first half before running away after the break. E-M found the end zone five times in the third and fourth periods to win.
The teams marched up and down the field throughout the season-opening game. Touchdown runs from Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier kept E-M deadlocked 14-14 with Mead after one quarter.
Both schools piled up a large amount of yardage in the second period. Fletcher opened action with a 23-yard pass to Riley Wilson, and the Raiders countered with consecutive touchdown throws when they had the football. Hosier returned a kickoff 69 yards and caught a 37-yard pass from Fletcher before the break.
Elmwood-Murdock erased the 42-38 halftime deficit soon after athletes returned to the field. Fletcher put E-M in front with a touchdown run, and Hosier then uncorked scoring runs of 61 and 17 yards over the next few minutes. E-M sealed the victory with fourth-quarter touchdowns from Fletcher and Hosier.
Elmwood-Murdock relied on a strong running game throughout the evening. Hosier led the Knights with 362 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Fletcher chipped in 62 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts, and Cody Kopf helped the Knights with 37 yards on five carries. Reagan vonRentzell added a 30-yard run for the team.
Fletcher went 8-of-15 through the air for 123 yards. Coleman guided the receiving corps with five catches for 75 yards. Hosier and Wilson each hauled in one reception in the game.
Max Wynegar generated six solo and seven assisted tackles for Elmwood-Murdock’s defense. Wilson made two interceptions and Henry Coleman tallied five solo and six assisted tackles. Kopf blocked one kick and had one solo and seven assisted tackles, Sam Clements finished with one solo and nine assisted tackles and Fletcher made four solo and four assisted plays.
Landin Beno contributed three solo and two assisted tackles and Hosier posted two solo and five assisted stops. Jaxson Spellman added one solo and six assisted tackles during the night.
Elmwood-Murdock 14 24 22 14 – 74
Mead 14 28 8 0 – 50
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Fletcher 1 run (run no good)
Mead – Mead touchdown run (run good)
EM – Hosier 51 run (run good)
Mead – Mead touchdown run (run no good)
2nd Quarter
Mead – Mead touchdown pass (run no good)
EM – Wilson 23 pass from Fletcher (run good)
Mead – Mead touchdown pass (run good)
Mead – Mead touchdown pass (run no good)
EM – Hosier 69 kickoff return (run good)
Mead – Mead run (run good)
EM – Hosier 37 pass from Fletcher (run good)
3rd Quarter
EM – Fletcher run (run no good)
EM – Hosier 61 run (run good)
Mead – Mead touchdown run (run good)
EM – Hosier 17 run (run good)
4th Quarter
EM – Fletcher run (kick no good)
EM – Hosier run (run good)