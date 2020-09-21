Knights overwhelm Tigers on football field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRAINARD – Elmwood-Murdock packed a suitcase full of winning plays Friday night during a successful business trip to East Butler.

The Knights dominated the Tigers 66-26 in their football matchup. Elmwood-Murdock (2-2) scored the first two touchdowns of the game and went on to post a season-best point total. East Butler dropped to 0-4 on the year.

Cade Hosier and Reid Fletcher began E-M’s night with consecutive touchdown runs of 33 yards. Jared Drake built the lead to 21-6 on a 13-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, but East Butler responded on the next series. The Tigers crossed the goal line and converted the two-point try to get within 21-14.

E-M seized full control of the contest after that. Fletcher tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Noah Jones and Drake ended the first half with a short scoring run.

The Knights increased their 33-14 lead in the third quarter. Drake opened the period with a 46-yard scoring run and he went in from the 8-yard line later in the stanza. Fletcher then connected with Noah Arent on a 62-yard pass to create a 54-14 cushion.

E-M’s final two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Rylan Kastens sprinted into the end zone on a 35-yard run, and Arent returned a kickoff 43 yards to pay dirt.