Knights overwhelm Tigers on football field

BRAINARD – Elmwood-Murdock packed a suitcase full of winning plays Friday night during a successful business trip to East Butler.
The Knights dominated the Tigers 66-26 in their football matchup. Elmwood-Murdock (2-2) scored the first two touchdowns of the game and went on to post a season-best point total. East Butler dropped to 0-4 on the year.
Cade Hosier and Reid Fletcher began E-M’s night with consecutive touchdown runs of 33 yards. Jared Drake built the lead to 21-6 on a 13-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, but East Butler responded on the next series. The Tigers crossed the goal line and converted the two-point try to get within 21-14.
E-M seized full control of the contest after that. Fletcher tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Noah Jones and Drake ended the first half with a short scoring run.
The Knights increased their 33-14 lead in the third quarter. Drake opened the period with a 46-yard scoring run and he went in from the 8-yard line later in the stanza. Fletcher then connected with Noah Arent on a 62-yard pass to create a 54-14 cushion.
E-M’s final two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Rylan Kastens sprinted into the end zone on a 35-yard run, and Arent returned a kickoff 43 yards to pay dirt.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the game with 454 yards of offense and 17 first downs. The team went 4-of-7 on third-down conversion attempts and 2-of-3 on fourth down. The Knights were whistled for just four penalties during the evening.
Fletcher went 5-of-8 through the air for 161 yards. Arent hauled in three passes for 93 yards, Jones had one 54-yard reception and Hosier caught one pass for 14 yards.
Drake paced Elmwood-Murdock’s ground game with 128 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Fletcher gained 58 yards on six attempts, Hosier posted 55 yards on eight carries and Kastens had 37 yards on two attempts.
Drake also led E-M’s defense with seven solo and nine assisted tackles. Hosier made six solo and six assisted stops, Cody Kopf produced four solo and seven assisted tackles and Arent tallied four solo and six assisted tackles.
Fletcher made one interception and two solo tackles and Henry Coleman had two solo and six assisted stops. Carson vonRentzell made one solo and six assisted plays during the evening.
Elmwood-Murdock will return home Friday night for a matchup with Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Knights and Raiders will start their game at 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock 14 19 21 12 – 66
East Butler 6 8 0 12 – 26
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Hosier 33 run (Coleman kick)
EM – Fletcher 33 run (Coleman kick)
EB – East Butler pass (run no good)
2nd Quarter
EM – Drake 13 run (Coleman kick)
EB – East Butler run (run good)
EM – Jones 54 pass from Fletcher (kick no good)
EM – Drake 2 run (run no good)
3rd Quarter
EM – Drake 46 run (run good)
EM – Drake 8 run (Coleman kick)
EM – Arent 62 pass from Fletcher (kick no good)
4th Quarter
EB – East Butler run (run no good)
EM – Kastens 35 run (run no good)
EB – East Butler run (kick no good)
EM – Arent 43 kickoff return (run no good)
