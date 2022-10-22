Knights pick up playoff victory over Plainview

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock’s offensive linemen opened up huge running lanes for their teammates throughout Thursday night’s game against Plainview.

The Knights took advantage of that work up front by racing into the end zone all evening.

Sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock defeated 11th-seeded Plainview 59-26 in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Knights racked up 320 yards of offense in the first half and ended the game with 620 total yards. That included 443 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

E-M head coach Lance Steffen said he was happy to pick up the playoff victory. The Knights (8-1) won their sixth straight game and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019.

“I thought the guys played really well,” Steffen said. “We wanted to come out here and go 1-0 for this week, and we told them that it doesn’t matter if it’s by one point or 100. All we wanted to do was get a playoff win, because that’s something that means a lot. It’s hard to win in the playoffs, because you’re going to play good teams every week from now on.

“The guys prepared well all week, and they came out tonight and got the job done against a good team. I’m very proud of them.”

Elmwood-Murdock’s defense kept Plainview (5-4) from trading touchdowns in the first half. Dashiell Coleman intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s first drive, and Sam Clements picked off Plainview’s screen pass attempt midway through the second quarter. Reid Fletcher then recovered a fumble at the 4-yard line to stop a scoring chance for the Pirates.

Steffen said the Knights rose to the occasion in the first half by holding Plainview to just six points. The Pirates scored 30 or more points in eight regular-season games and reached 70 points against North Central.

“We played really well on defense in the first half, and then we had a drop-off after halftime,” Steffen said. “It’s something we’re going to take a look at and clean up for this week, because whoever we play is going to have a pretty good offense.”

Fletcher gave Elmwood-Murdock a 7-0 lead with a short touchdown run late in the first quarter. Henry Coleman caught a pass from Fletcher early in the second quarter and sprinted 33 yards down the sidelines, and E-M then cashed in on consecutive Plainview turnovers. Fletcher ran 47 yards untouched into the end zone and Cade Hosier made it 26-6 with a 61-yard touchdown sprint.

The Knights gained additional momentum when Max Wynegar recovered a line drive kickoff that bounced off a Plainview player. Fletcher lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hosier 1:23 before the break.

E-M scored just 68 seconds into the third quarter to create a 39-6 cushion. Fletcher added touchdown runs of 65 and 24 yards in the period and Reagan vonRentzell pocketed one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fletcher finished the game with 203 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries. He also completed five passes for 177 yards and two scores.

Hosier ran 19 times for 192 yards and one touchdown and added his 34-yard scoring reception. Henry Coleman caught three passes for 101 yards and one touchdown and Riley Wilson hauled in one 42-yard pass. Rylan Kastens chipped in 47 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Wilson guided the team’s defense with 12 solo and four assisted tackles. Fletcher made nine solo and two assisted stops, Hosier tallied three solo and nine assisted tackles and Henry Coleman had two solo and six assisted tackles. Clements pocketed two sacks and three tackles for loss. He ended the night with three solo and eight assisted stops.

Braden Mommens posted two solo and seven assisted tackles and vonRentzell made three solo and four assisted plays. Kayden Bacon had two solo and five assisted tackles, Kastens added two solo and two assisted tackles and Wynegar had one solo and two assisted stops.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released pairings for the second round on Friday. The NSAA took the wild-card point totals of all 16 first-round winners across the state and reseeded teams on a 1-16 basis.

Eighth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) will host ninth-seeded Hi-Line (8-1) on Friday, Oct. 28. The teams will play at 5 p.m. in Elmwood. The winner will face either top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0) or 16th-seeded Sandy Creek (6-3) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4.

Hi-Line is a co-op program involving Eustis-Farnum and Elwood. The team’s only loss was a 56-16 setback at undefeated North Platte St. Patrick’s on Sept. 2. Hi-Line defeated Pleasanton 64-22, Sutton 12-8, Arcadia-Loup City 56-13, Southern Valley 48-26, Arapahoe 60-28, Alma 56-20 and Cambridge 70-24 in the regular season.

Steffen said the Knights want to avoid the same type of result that happened after the team won a first-round game three years ago. Elmwood-Murdock dominated East Butler 74-16 before falling 68-8 to Tri County in bitterly-cold temperatures.

“We’ve been in this exact spot before,” Steffen said. “When these seniors were freshmen, we won big in our first-round game and then didn’t perform very well in our next game. I don’t know if we got cocky before that game or what the reason was, but that’s something we don’t want to have happen this year. We’re going to work hard this coming week to make sure that we play well against our next opponent.”

Elmwood-Murdock will play in the second round for the 12th time in school history. The Knights also won first-round games in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2019.

Plainview 0 6 14 6 – 26

Elmwood-Murdock 7 25 20 7 – 59

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

EM – Fletcher 3 run (D. Coleman kick), 1:36

2nd Quarter

PLV – Hille 18 pass from Frahm (run no good), 11:37

EM – H. Coleman 33 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick), 7:55

EM – Fletcher 47 run (kick no good), 4:54

EM – Hosier 61 run (pass no good), 2:10

EM – Hosier 34 pass from Fletcher (run no good), 1:23

3rd Quarter

EM – Fletcher 1 run (D. Coleman kick), 10:52

PLV – Medina 8 run (pass no good), 8:28

EM – Fletcher 65 run (D. Coleman kick), 8:15

EM – Fletcher 24 run (kick no good), 6:33

PLV – Hille 22 pass from Frahm (Frahm run), 3:52

4th Quarter

EM – vonRentzell 1 run (D. Coleman kick) 8:48

PLV – Frahm 1 run (run no good), 6:00