Knights play close game with Tri County

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock and Tri County marched back and forth on the football field Friday night in a high-scoring game.
The Trojans stopped the Knights with one final touchdown late in the evening.
Tri County edged Elmwood-Murdock 56-50 in the home opener for the Knights. E-M athletes nearly pulled off a major comeback in front of their fans. The team rallied from a 34-12 halftime deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Tri County seized control of the game in the first quarter. The Trojans scored four times in the opening 12 minutes to take a 28-12 lead. The team added a touchdown in the second quarter to go up by 22 points.
Elmwood-Murdock found solutions to Tri County’s defensive schemes in the second half. The Knights scored twice in the third quarter and found the end zone three times in the fourth period. E-M moved ahead on the scoreboard before Tri County had a chance to respond with the go-ahead touchdown.
Reid Fletcher helped the Knights with his work in the passing game. He went 14-of-26 through the air for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
Henry Coleman caught nine passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Hosier hauled in two receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown, Braden Mommens made two catches for 36 yards and one touchdown and Riley Wilson snagged one 27-yard pass.
Hosier highlighted the team’s running game with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Fletcher ran seven times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Hosier and Max Wynegar spearheaded Elmwood-Murdock’s defense. Hosier produced five solo and eight assisted tackles and Wynegar tallied four solo and ten assisted tackles. Cody Kopf chipped in two solo and eight assisted tackles for the Knights.
Sam Clements made two solo and five assisted plays and Landin Beno collected two solo and three assisted stops. Mommens produced two solo tackles and Fletcher tallied one solo and five assisted tackles. Jaxson Spellman added one solo and three assisted stops in the game.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Friday with a home game against East Butler. The Knights and Tigers will begin action at 7 p.m.
Tri County 28 6 6 16 – 56
Elmwood-Murdock 12 0 14 24 – 50