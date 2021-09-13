Knights play close game with Tri County

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock and Tri County marched back and forth on the football field Friday night in a high-scoring game.

The Trojans stopped the Knights with one final touchdown late in the evening.

Tri County edged Elmwood-Murdock 56-50 in the home opener for the Knights. E-M athletes nearly pulled off a major comeback in front of their fans. The team rallied from a 34-12 halftime deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Tri County seized control of the game in the first quarter. The Trojans scored four times in the opening 12 minutes to take a 28-12 lead. The team added a touchdown in the second quarter to go up by 22 points.

Elmwood-Murdock found solutions to Tri County’s defensive schemes in the second half. The Knights scored twice in the third quarter and found the end zone three times in the fourth period. E-M moved ahead on the scoreboard before Tri County had a chance to respond with the go-ahead touchdown.

Reid Fletcher helped the Knights with his work in the passing game. He went 14-of-26 through the air for 278 yards and four touchdowns.