Knights play doubleheader with Parkview Christian

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with Parkview Christian in a varsity doubleheader Tuesday night.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 32, Parkview Christian 20

The Knights relied on defense and rebounding to take down Parkview Christian. Elmwood-Murdock forced 25 PCHS turnovers and hauled in 18 offensive rebounds during the night. E-M scored 17 points off the turnovers and collected nine second-chance points.

Elmwood-Murdock (10-3) stormed ahead of PCHS (11-6) in the third quarter. The team outscored Parkview Christian 10-0 in the period to take a 23-13 lead. Ella Zierott, Brooke Goudie and Tatum Backemeyer added points for E-M in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.

Zierott played a key role for Elmwood-Murdock with her work on both ends of the floor. She led the Knights with nine points and hauled in three offensive and two defensive boards. She drew one charge and added three steals and three pass deflections on defense.

Laney Frahm contributed seven points, three rebounds, four assists, four pass deflections and one steal. Jordan Vogler grabbed six rebounds and Tatum Backemeyer finished with six points, two steals and one pass deflection.

Goudie collected six points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one pass deflection. Brooklyn Mans posted four points, three boards, one steal and one pass deflection, and Annie Backemeyer produced one rebound and one assist. Madie Justesen made one steal, Zoe Zierott had one rebound and Ava Hohman and Charley Hanes saw court time.

Isabella Minatti led Parkview Christian with 13 points and three rebounds. Aisha dos Santos added four points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Elmwood-Murdock 5 8 10 9 – 32

Parkview Christian 6 7 0 7 – 20

Elmwood-Murdock (32)

T. Backemeyer 2-16 2-2 6, Frahm 3-8 1-2 7, Zierott 4-8 1-2 9, Vogler 0-5 0-0 0, Goudie 2-7 2-3 6, Justesen 0-1 0-0 0, Mans 2-5 0-0 4, A. Backemeyer 0-1 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Zierott 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 6-9 32.

Parkview Christian (20)

Paul 0-0 1-2 1, Cabrales 0-1 0-0 0, Minatti 3-11 6-6 13, Pastrelo 1-4 0-2 2, dos Santos 1-6 2-2 4, Ulrich 0-0 0-0 0, Lual 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-23 9-12 20.

Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock boys 58

Elmwood-Murdock (8-4) stayed with Parkview Christian (12-2) the whole way. The Knights rallied from an early deficit to take a 29-28 halftime lead. PCHS went up 42-40 after three quarters and held on down the stretch.

Tyson Mans led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 17 points. Reid Fletcher scored 14 points and Nate Rust and Henry Coleman each pitched in 11 points. Sam Clements collected four points and Braden Mommens chipped in one point.

Elmwood-Murdock 10 19 11 18 – 58

Parkview Christian 15 13 14 22 – 64