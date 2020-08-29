Knights play first matches of 2020

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes pocketed their first points of the volleyball season Thursday during a triangular with Johnson County Central and Yutan.
The Knights traveled to Yutan for the season-opening contests. Elmwood-Murdock defeated Johnson County Central 25-17, 25-20 and fell to Yutan 25-16, 25-20.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Johnson County Central 0
E-M passed its first test of 2020 against the Thunderbirds. The Knights fueled their offense with 17 kills and 11 aces. The team ended the matchup with 31 digs and 31 serve receptions.
Brenna Schmidt helped E-M’s scoring attack with five kills on ten swings. She added three aces, two solo blocks and four digs. Sela Rikli generated seven assists and four digs and Lexi Bacon contributed five kills, one ace, five digs and two serve receptions.
Ella Zierott carded three aces and added one kill and two digs. Bailey Frahm collected three kills and one assist, Laney Frahm made four assists and Jordan Vogler had two kills and four digs.
Abby Petersen finished the match with one kill, one ace and four serve receptions, and Tatum Backemeyer provided ten serve receptions, three digs and two aces. Madison Justesen posted one ace, five digs, two assists and seven serve receptions, and Bre Romero produced four digs, one assist and eight serve receptions.
Yutan 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Yutan won the triangular’s nightcap with an accurate effort on offense. The Chieftains collected a .277 team hitting percentage and blasted 23 kills. Freshman Ellie Lloyd had eight kills and junior Haley Bedlan secured seven kills.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!