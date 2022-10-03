Knights play matches at Clarkson/Leigh Invite

CLARKSON – Elmwood-Murdock students traveled north on Saturday to take on three opponents at the Clarkson/Leigh Invite.

Clarkson/Leigh 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Sixth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh stopped third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 25-14, 25-12 in the morning’s first volleyball match. The Patriots relied on a spotless day from junior Chloe Hanel. She finished 26-of-26 attacking and had 16 kills and a .615 hitting percentage.

Jordan Vogler helped the Knights with eight kills, eight digs and 12 serve receptions. Cassidy Callaway went 7-of-7 serving with two aces and made one dig and seven serve receptions, and Tatum Backemeyer pocketed 18 serve receptions, ten digs and one assist. She also went 6-of-6 at the line with two aces.

Charley Hanes collected three kills, Annie Backemeyer made one kill and one dig and Brooke Goudie tallied two kills, one dig and three serve receptions. Laney Frahm generated 11 assists, two digs and one kill for Elmwood-Murdock, and Madie Justesen posted three digs, three serve receptions and three assists.

Zoe Zierott, Riley Gordon and Brooklyn Mans all saw court time for Elmwood-Murdock.

David City Aquinas 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Seventh-seeded David City Aquinas collected a 25-17, 25-22 triumph in the second round.

Vogler delivered eight kills, three digs and 11 serve receptions for the Knights, and Tatum Backemeyer compiled 22 serve receptions, five digs and one assist. She also finished 8-of-8 serving with three aces.

Frahm, Goudie, Hanes and Justesen all made two kills and Annie Backemeyer added one kill. Backemeyer went 5-of-5 serving with one ace and Frahm made three digs and 13 assists. Justesen generated two assists, four serve receptions and three digs and Goudie made one dig.

Zierott went 3-of-3 serving and had one dig and one serve reception, and Callaway finished with one dig, one assist and one serve reception. Gordon appeared in the match for E-M at the service line.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Wynot 0

The Knights took down fifth-seeded Wynot 26-24, 25-19 in the final match of the day. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 14-9.

Annie Backemeyer and Tatum Backemeyer helped E-M with their serving. Annie Backemeyer went 11-of-12 with two aces and Tatum Backemeyer finished 10-of-11 with one ace. Annie Backemeyer added three kills and Tatum Backemeyer made ten digs, 13 serve receptions and two assists.

Vogler delivered nine kills, two aces, six digs and 11 serve receptions in her time on the court. Frahm went 8-of-8 serving and made 17 assists, two serve receptions, eight digs and five kills, and Hanes made two digs and rocketed home four kills.

Goudie pocketed four kills, two digs and one assist, Justesen tallied three assists, seven digs and seven serve receptions and Callaway secured two aces, two digs and two serve receptions. Mans and Zierott each appeared in the match for the Knights.