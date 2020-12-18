Knights play Rockets in hoops doubleheader

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players journeyed to Syracuse on Thursday for a pair of games against the Rockets.

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock girls 29

Defense reigned for the first eight minutes of the varsity contest. Syracuse held Elmwood-Murdock to one basket in the opening quarter, but the Knights returned the favor by limiting the Rockets to six points.

Both teams saw their offenses warm up in the second stanza. Ella Zierott and Laney Frahm drained 3-pointers for Elmwood-Murdock and Lexi Bacon dropped in a pair of baskets in the paint. Jayden Halferty added one trey to make the halftime score 16-16.

Syracuse junior center Lily Vollertsen helped the Rockets take the lead for good in the third quarter. She scored six points in the period and grabbed several rebounds for the team. The Rockets led by five points at the end of the quarter and remained ahead when the clock ran out.

Bailey Frahm helped the Knights with ten rebounds, five assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Zierott collected six points, five rebounds, two steals and three pass deflections, and Bacon generated four points, four rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals.