Knights play Rockets in hoops doubleheader

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players journeyed to Syracuse on Thursday for a pair of games against the Rockets.
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock girls 29
Defense reigned for the first eight minutes of the varsity contest. Syracuse held Elmwood-Murdock to one basket in the opening quarter, but the Knights returned the favor by limiting the Rockets to six points.
Both teams saw their offenses warm up in the second stanza. Ella Zierott and Laney Frahm drained 3-pointers for Elmwood-Murdock and Lexi Bacon dropped in a pair of baskets in the paint. Jayden Halferty added one trey to make the halftime score 16-16.
Syracuse junior center Lily Vollertsen helped the Rockets take the lead for good in the third quarter. She scored six points in the period and grabbed several rebounds for the team. The Rockets led by five points at the end of the quarter and remained ahead when the clock ran out.
Bailey Frahm helped the Knights with ten rebounds, five assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Zierott collected six points, five rebounds, two steals and three pass deflections, and Bacon generated four points, four rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals.
Laney Frahm ended the game with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. Halferty had four points, three rebounds and one block for E-M, and Backemeyer produced four points, three rebounds and one assist. Sela Rikli chipped in a pair of rebounds for the Knights.
Vollertsen guided Syracuse with 17 points. Delainey Cast had six points and Jessie Moss, Halle Wilhelm and Klayre Roberts all scored four points.
Elmwood-Murdock 3 13 9 4 – 29
Syracuse 6 10 14 7 – 37
Elmwood-Murdock (29)
Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 0-5 0-2 0, Halferty 1-10 1-2 4, Zierott 2-5 0-0 6, Bacon 2-9 0-0 4, L. Frahm 4-7 0-0 11, Backemeyer 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 11-41 1-6 29.
Syracuse (37)
L. Moss 0, Wilhelm 4, J. Moss 4, K. Roberts 4, Vollertsen 17, C. Roberts 0, Stanley 2, Cast 6.
Syracuse 66, Elmwood-Murdock boys 51
The Knights and Rockets played a close game for the first 24 minutes. Elmwood-Murdock remained within 14-12 after one period and established a 33-28 halftime lead. Syracuse tied the game at 47-47 by the end of the third quarter.
The Rockets continued their offensive momentum in the final eight minutes. The team embarked on a 19-4 run to capture the victory.
Reid Fletcher (15 points), Noah Jones (10) and Nate Rust (10) scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Noah Arent produced nine points, Henry Coleman had four points and Riley Wilson scored two points. Tyson Mans added one point for the Knights.
Dalton Leefers posted a double-double night of 14 points and ten rebounds for Syracuse. Cooper Carlson scored 20 points and made five assists and Griffin Goering delivered 17 points.
Elmwood-Murdock 12 21 14 4 – 51
Syracuse 14 14 19 19 – 66
Elmwood-Murdock (51)
Fletcher 15, Rust 10, Arent 9, Jones 10, Coleman 4, Wilson 2, Mans 1.
Syracuse (66)
Goering 17, Carlson 20, Brinkman 3, Brammier 2, Leefers 14, Shanks 3, Voorhees 7, Wittler 0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!