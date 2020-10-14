Knights play twice in league tournament

Sela Rikli collected eight assists and two digs, Bailey Frahm had three kills and one dig and Bacon produced nine digs, eight serve receptions and seven kills. Ella Zierott went 10-of-10 serving and had one kill and two digs, and Petersen helped the Knights with one kill and six digs.

Madison Justesen ended the match with five digs, three assists and seven serve receptions. Jordan Vogler made three digs and Bre Romero and Madi Lambert each saw court time.

Malcolm 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Malcolm contained E-M’s offense during the semifinals. The Clippers limited the Knights to 11 kills and zero aces. Schmidt collected five kills, Vogler made three kills, Bacon had two kills and Bailey Frahm posted one kill.

Rikli had seven assists and two digs and Laney Frahm tallied four assists and two digs. Backemeyer delivered nine digs and 17 serve receptions, Bacon had two digs and 30 serve receptions and Justesen made five digs. Vogler, Schmidt, Petersen, Zierott and Bailey Frahm chipped in one dig apiece.

Elmwood-Murdock will host Falls City and Johnson County Central for a triangular in the consolation round of the league tournament on Thursday. Action is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

The Knights will compete in the Lincoln Christian Invite on Saturday, Oct. 24. Elmwood-Murdock will face Auburn in the first round at 11 a.m. in the high school gym. The tournament will continue through the afternoon.

