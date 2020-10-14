Knights play twice in league tournament

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock athletes played several hours of volleyball on Tuesday during a doubleheader in the conference tournament.
The Knights traveled to Malcolm for two matches in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Third-seeded E-M swept sixth-seeded Johnson County Central 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 in the late afternoon. Second-seeded Malcolm stopped the Knights 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 in the semifinals later in the day.
Elmwood-Murdock 3, Johnson County Central 0
Serving and spiking helped the Knights secure a victory over JCC. Elmwood-Murdock enjoyed a near-perfect match at the service line. The team finished 71-of-74 at the stripe with 13 aces. E-M also posted a .202 team hitting percentage with 31 kills.
Abby Petersen headlined Elmwood-Murdock’s serving attack with seven aces. She ended the evening 28-of-28 from the line. Bailey Frahm uncorked three aces during her 10-of-11 effort, and Laney Frahm generated a 12-of-12 night with one ace. Lexi Bacon and Tatum Backemeyer each added one ace for the squad.
Brenna Schmidt guided the team’s offense with 19 kills on 38 swings. Backemeyer posted a double-double defensive performance of 17 digs and 28 serve receptions, and Laney Frahm dished out 18 assists to her teammates.
Sela Rikli collected eight assists and two digs, Bailey Frahm had three kills and one dig and Bacon produced nine digs, eight serve receptions and seven kills. Ella Zierott went 10-of-10 serving and had one kill and two digs, and Petersen helped the Knights with one kill and six digs.
Madison Justesen ended the match with five digs, three assists and seven serve receptions. Jordan Vogler made three digs and Bre Romero and Madi Lambert each saw court time.
Malcolm 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Malcolm contained E-M’s offense during the semifinals. The Clippers limited the Knights to 11 kills and zero aces. Schmidt collected five kills, Vogler made three kills, Bacon had two kills and Bailey Frahm posted one kill.
Rikli had seven assists and two digs and Laney Frahm tallied four assists and two digs. Backemeyer delivered nine digs and 17 serve receptions, Bacon had two digs and 30 serve receptions and Justesen made five digs. Vogler, Schmidt, Petersen, Zierott and Bailey Frahm chipped in one dig apiece.
Elmwood-Murdock will host Falls City and Johnson County Central for a triangular in the consolation round of the league tournament on Thursday. Action is slated to begin at 5 p.m.
The Knights will compete in the Lincoln Christian Invite on Saturday, Oct. 24. Elmwood-Murdock will face Auburn in the first round at 11 a.m. in the high school gym. The tournament will continue through the afternoon.
