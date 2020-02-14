Knights pocket pair of victories over Raiders

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players made a memorable trip to Mead Thursday night with two victories over the Raiders.
Elmwood-Murdock girls 49, Mead 40
The E-M girls made the most of their size and strength throughout the evening. The Knights scored 36 points in the paint and earned 19 free-throw chances against the Raiders. The team outrebounded Mead 40-18 and grabbed 21 offensive boards.
Emily Hebenstreit helped the Raiders win the first half with a big scoring performance. She pocketed 15 points in the opening two quarters. A late 3-pointer by Jaden Felty gave Mead a 26-23 halftime edge.
Elmwood-Murdock soared past Mead in the third quarter with a 20-4 scoring spree. Jayden Halferty drained two 3-pointers and Brenna Schmidt deposited 12 points during the period. Lauren Justesen helped the team go up 43-30 with a basket.
The Knights held off Mead’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Halferty, Schmidt and Paetyn Florell made baskets to keep Elmwood-Murdock in front.
E-M’s defense played a key factor in the game’s outcome. The team forced 13 Mead turnovers and scored 14 points off those giveaways. The Knights collected eight steals and six pass deflections during the evening.
Schmidt helped the Knights with a double-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Florell produced ten points, eight rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection, and Justesen collected eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection.
Sydney Anderson generated four points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection. Lexi Bacon tallied one point, five rebounds and three assists, and Halferty finished with six points, four boards, three pass deflections and one assist.
Bailey Frahm made three assists and two steals and Katelyn Vogler posted three rebounds and one assist. Kylee Rieflin, Ella Zierott, Sela Rikli and Claire Ernst saw court time for the team.
Hebenstreit guided Mead with 19 points, four assists and two rebounds. Abby Miller, Bailey Langemeier and Emily Quinn each chipped in four points.
Elmwood-Murdock 13 10 20 6 – 49
Mead 15 11 4 10 – 40
Elmwood-Murdock (49)
Anderson 1-7 2-6 4, Bacon 0-4 1-2 1, Florell 5-8 0-4 10, Halferty 2-6 0-0 6, Schmidt 9-18 2-5 20, Frahm 0-1 0-0 0, Justesen 3-5 2-2 8, Vogler 0-4 0-0 0, Rieflin 0-0 0-0 0, Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, Zierott 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 7-19 49.
Mead (40)
Felty 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 2-5 0-1 4, Hebenstreit 7-13 2-3 19, Patocka 1-4 0-0 2, Halbmeier 0-5 0-0 0, Quinn 2-5 0-0 4, Langemeier 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 17-41 2-4 40.
Elmwood-Murdock boys 44, Mead 39
The Elmwood-Murdock boys collected a close triumph over the Raiders. The margin remained in single digits the whole way and the game featured several lead changes. Elmwood-Murdock took a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter and held off Mead down the stretch.
Elmwood-Murdock 10 9 14 11 – 44
Mead 9 9 11 10 – 39