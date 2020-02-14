Knights pocket pair of victories over Raiders

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players made a memorable trip to Mead Thursday night with two victories over the Raiders.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 49, Mead 40

The E-M girls made the most of their size and strength throughout the evening. The Knights scored 36 points in the paint and earned 19 free-throw chances against the Raiders. The team outrebounded Mead 40-18 and grabbed 21 offensive boards.

Emily Hebenstreit helped the Raiders win the first half with a big scoring performance. She pocketed 15 points in the opening two quarters. A late 3-pointer by Jaden Felty gave Mead a 26-23 halftime edge.

Elmwood-Murdock soared past Mead in the third quarter with a 20-4 scoring spree. Jayden Halferty drained two 3-pointers and Brenna Schmidt deposited 12 points during the period. Lauren Justesen helped the team go up 43-30 with a basket.

The Knights held off Mead’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Halferty, Schmidt and Paetyn Florell made baskets to keep Elmwood-Murdock in front.