Knights pocket positive rounds at home invite

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers made pinpoint placements with their swings Tuesday during a tournament on their home course.
The Knights captured third place in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite with a team score of 326. Athletes from Lincoln Christian, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Yutan, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and Johnson County Central joined E-M at Grandpa’s Woods for the 18-hole tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the way the Knights performed. Nate Lockman collected a second-place medal and Devin Mather secured a tenth-place honor. Gus Pope, Easton Miller, Jeston Junker and Sam Clements all registered their best rounds on the course.
“Nate Lockman came back strong on his second nine with a 33 for easily a career-best nine holes at Grandpa’s Woods,” Backemeyer said. “Devin, Gus, Easton and Sam also put career bests for nine at Grandpa’s Woods.”
Lockman earned a silver medal with a 75 and Mather entered medal-winning territory with an 81. Pope (84), Miller (86) and Junker (88) rounded out the varsity lineup, while Clements (91) captured a seventh-place honor in the junior varsity tournament.
Lincoln Christian (303) defeated Cedar Bluffs/Mead by seven strokes for the tournament title. Lincoln Christian’s Brady McGerr fired a 71 to claim medalist honors.
Varsity Team Results
Lincoln Christian 303, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 310, Elmwood-Murdock 326, Yutan 348, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 362, Johnson County Central no team score
Top Ten Varsity Results
1) Brady McGerr (LCHS) 37-34 71, 2) Nate Lockman (EM) 42-33 75, 3) Luke Carritt (CBM) 41-34 75, 4) Alex Hannan (CBM) 39-36 75, 5) Drew Beukelman (LCHS) 36-39 75, 6) Daniel Bernhardson (LCHS) 37-41 78, 7) Alex Beeman (LCHS) 40-39 79, 8) Tye Dickes (CBM) 42-38 80, 9) Hunter Griffis (CBM) 39-41 80, 10) Devin Mather (EM) 41-40 81
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Nate Lockman 42-33 75 (2nd), Devin Mather 41-40 81 (10th), Gus Pope 40-44 84 (15th), Easton Miller 43-43 86 (17th), Jeston Junker 44-44 88 (19th)
Junior Varsity Team Results
Yutan 345, Lincoln Christian 379, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 386, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central no team scores
Top Ten Junior Varsity Results
1) Paul Kirchmann (YUT) 40-39 79, 2) Nolan Timm (YUT) 40-45 85, 3) Terry Trew (JCC) 46-40 86, 4) Beau Heurtz (YUT) 46-41 87, 5) Colby Sorensen (CBM) 43-44 87, 6) Gabe Ackman (LCHS) 48-41 89, 7) Sam Clements (EM) 48-43 91, 8) Dominic Lambert (LCHS) 45-46 91, 9) Nathan Kohlmeier (LCHS) 45-48 93, 10) Collin Konecky (CBM) 49-45 94