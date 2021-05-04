Knights pocket positive rounds at home invite

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers made pinpoint placements with their swings Tuesday during a tournament on their home course.

The Knights captured third place in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite with a team score of 326. Athletes from Lincoln Christian, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Yutan, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and Johnson County Central joined E-M at Grandpa’s Woods for the 18-hole tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the way the Knights performed. Nate Lockman collected a second-place medal and Devin Mather secured a tenth-place honor. Gus Pope, Easton Miller, Jeston Junker and Sam Clements all registered their best rounds on the course.

“Nate Lockman came back strong on his second nine with a 33 for easily a career-best nine holes at Grandpa’s Woods,” Backemeyer said. “Devin, Gus, Easton and Sam also put career bests for nine at Grandpa’s Woods.”

Lockman earned a silver medal with a 75 and Mather entered medal-winning territory with an 81. Pope (84), Miller (86) and Junker (88) rounded out the varsity lineup, while Clements (91) captured a seventh-place honor in the junior varsity tournament.