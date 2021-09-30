Knights pocket scores at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers secured sunny outcomes Monday with their performances on their home course.

The Knights hosted athletes from eight schools in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. Golfers made two trips around the nine-hole course during the morning and afternoon. They competed for individual and team prizes at the tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the low scores the Knights fired during the day. E-M finished sixth in team standings with a total of 435.

Madi Lambert, Ella Zierott and Rose Offner posted career-best nine-hole scores on the Grandpa’s Woods layout. Lambert delivered a 48 on the back nine and Zierott produced a 51 on the front nine. Offner carded a 52 during her first nine holes.

Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with an 18-hole total of 99. Zierott collected a 104, Ernst fired a 113, Fleischman tallied a 119 and West posted a 136.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin earned medalist honors with a 75. She finished ten strokes ahead of runner-up Sharlan Skrupa of Elkhorn North.

Team Results