Knights pocket scores at LLHS tournament

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers continued making progress with their swings on Thursday during a tournament stop in Lincoln.

The Knights finished fifth at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite with a team score of 414. Schools traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club for 18 holes of action.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights showed signs of improvement throughout the morning and afternoon. Crooked Creek Golf Club features multiple holes with water hazards, and many of the fairways on the lengthy course are lined with tall trees.

“Another cold and windy day,” Backemeyer said. “We did better our team score from last week on a tougher course from the back tees.”

Backemeyer said he was pleased with the progress of Easton Miller at the tournament. Miller led the Knights with a round of 101. He tied for 16th place in the field.

Devin Mather registered a round of 103 and Gus Pope and Nate Lockman each tallied scores of 105. Jeston Junker collected a total of 124 on the course.

Lincoln Pius X JV fired a team score of 315 to win the championship by 49 strokes over Lincoln Lutheran. LPX student Charlie Hoiberg earned medalist honors with a 71.