Knights post 95 points on field against Irish

PERU – Elmwood-Murdock turned the end zone into a familiar destination Friday night with an eye-popping scoring display against Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Knights dominated the Irish 95-44 in a game held at Peru State College. Elmwood-Murdock churned out 619 yards of offense during the night and overwhelmed FCSH in the final three quarters. The team outscored Falls City Sacred Heart 81-30 in the last 36 minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock’s offensive line created large running holes throughout the evening. Their work helped senior running back Cade Hosier enjoy a big night on the ground. Hosier ran 14 times for 317 yards and six touchdowns. His longest scoring run was a 73-yard sprint.

The Knights and Irish ended the first quarter tied at 14-14. Elmwood-Murdock then took control of the outcome with 42 points in the second period. The team kept pressing the scoring accelerator after halftime. E-M posted 23 points in the third period and added 16 points in the final stretch.

Elmwood-Murdock accomplished the feat against one of Nebraska’s perennial football powers. Falls City Sacred Heart has qualified for the playoffs 38 times since 1976 and has won eight state championships.

The most points ever scored by one team in a Nebraska eight-man game came in 1967 when Indianola defeated Holbrook 119-20. The most points in an 11-man game happened in a 1921 matchup between Cozad and Overton. The Nebraska School Activities Association lists a final score of 201-7 in that matchup.

The highest combined point total in an eight-man game happened in 2014. Bancroft-Rosalie defeated Allen 106-70.

Dashiell Coleman helped Elmwood-Murdock’s rushing attack with three carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Fletcher added 62 yards and three touchdowns on six rushing attempts.

Fletcher finished 5-of-10 passing for 139 yards. Riley Wilson made three receptions for 83 yards, Henry Coleman made one 39-yard catch and Reagan vonRentzell hauled in one 17-yard reception.

Wilson guided Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with eight solo and eight assisted tackles. Hosier recovered one fumble and posted four solo and 11 assisted tackles, and Fletcher collected one interception and made three solo and four assisted stops.

Clayton Wagner recovered one fumble, Braden Mommens finished with two solo and six assisted tackles and Will Platt had three solo and two assisted stops. Tyson Mans pocketed two solo and seven assisted tackles, vonRentzell made one solo and six assisted plays and Max Wynegar and Sam Clements each had five assisted tackles.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Freeman. The Falcons defeated Nebraska City Lourdes 48-20 in their season opener.

Elmwood-Murdock 14 42 23 16 – 95

Falls City Sacred Heart 14 14 8 8 – 44