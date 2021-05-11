Knights post marks at LCHS Invite

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced successful numbers on their scorecards Tuesday during a trip to the Lincoln Christian Invite.

The Knights captured sixth place at the tournament with a team total of 411. Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights played well on a tough course during the day. Easton Miller guided the team with a round of 97. He barely missed a medal after a scorecard playoff at the end of the day.

“Easton led us with a nice round on a Hidden Valley course with some tricky holes,” Backemeyer said.

Devin Mather fired a 45 on the back nine to collect a score of 99. Gus Pope (105), Sam Clements (110) and Jeston Junker (114) added rounds for the Knights.

Lincoln Lutheran won the team championship with a total of 361. Milford’s Cole Toovey (85) edged Falls City’s Lukas Aldana (87) for medalist honors.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 361, Lincoln Christian JV 376, Falls City 385, Lincoln Christian 392, Milford 396, Elmwood-Murdock 411, Palmyra 443, Syracuse 444, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 444, Ashland-Greenwood 452, Johnson County Central 545