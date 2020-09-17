 Skip to main content
Knights post positive marks at Bennington Invite
Knights post positive marks at Bennington Invite

Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

OMAHA – Three Elmwood-Murdock golfers fired the best rounds of their careers Tuesday during action at the Bennington Invite.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West traveled to Stone Creek Golf Club in Omaha for action against many larger schools. They competed against a field that included Class A teams Elkhorn South and Gretna and many members of the Eastern Midlands Conference.

All three Knights registered career-best marks during the tournament. Hogue secured an eighth-place medal with a round of 100. She posted a score of 51 on the front nine and a 49 on the back nine. Twomey collected an 18th-place round of 105 and West fired a 47th-place score of 140.

Elkhorn South (374) and Gretna (391) finished in the top two spots in the team race. Elkhorn South teammates Anna Dynek (86) and Lanie Rubin (90) captured the gold and silver medals. Carrie Driskell of Norris placed third with a 92.

Team Results

Elkhorn South 374, Gretna 391, Norris 405, Bennington 422, Arlington 443, Omaha Concordia 455, Platteview 472, Bennington JV 481, Elkhorn 537, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Anna Dynek (EKS) 44-42 86, 2) Lanie Rubin (EKS) 47-43 90, 3) Carrie Driskell (NOR) 43-49 92, 4) Sammy Randels (GRT) 47-46 93, 5) Kat Johnson (GRT) 48-48 96, 6) Annika Gommermann (EKS) 49-48 97, 7) Avery Dill (PLV) 48-51 99, T8) Rylee Hogue (EM) 51-49 100, T8) Emily Glinsmann (NOR) 51-49 100, T10) Chloe Serfass (GRT) 47-54 101, T10) Ellie Rubin (EKS) 48-53 101, T10) Grace Biltoft (GRT) 48-53 101, T13) Abby LaSure (BEN) 53-49 102, T13) Kitia Hobbs (PLV) 49-53 102, T15) Megan Abbott (OCN) 53-50 103, T15) Michaela Gommermann (EKS) 50-53 103

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Rylee Hogue 51-49 100 (8th), Jami Twomey 51-54 105 (18th), Elly West 70-70 140 (47th)

