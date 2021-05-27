Knights post scores in state golf tournament

NORTH PLATTE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced state-level swings this week against teams from all four corners of Nebraska.
The Knights placed ninth in the Class D State Tournament with a team score of 775. Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Lake Maloney Golf Club for 36 holes of action. Athletes played their first 18 holes on Tuesday and copied the feat the following day.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights overcame several obstacles on a challenging course. It was the first time any of the players had competed at the facility, which is located six miles south of North Platte next to Lake Maloney State Recreation Area.
“The Lake Maloney golf course was a new experience for all of us,” Backemeyer said. “It was a scenic Sandhills course that presented plenty of issues with rolling fairways and large undulating greens. The native grass areas also presented a lot of problems. I felt like we held up well, especially on day two with extra wind.”
Devin Mather led the Knights with an 88 on the first day of action. He fired a 42 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine of the course.
Mather was forced to withdraw from the tournament on day two after he suffered an injury. The other four Knights were able to complete all 36 holes.
Nate Lockman registered a 90 on the first day and posted a career-best mark of 88 on day two. He fired rounds of 45-45 on day one and 44-44 on the second day for a total of 178.
Gus Pope produced a 97 on the initial 18 holes and a 105 on the second day. He posted rounds of 47-50 and 50-55 for a total of 202.
Easton Miller collected a 104 on day one and a 102 on day two. He produced rounds of 48-56 and 49-53 for a total of 206.
Jeston Junker fired a 110 on day one and generated a career-best score of 101 on day two. He collected rounds of 52-58 and 53-48 for a total of 211.
Mather and Pope were both seniors on this year’s team. Lockman was a junior, Junker was a sophomore and Miller was a freshman.
North Platte St. Patrick’s used its home-course knowledge to win the state title. The team registered a championship total of 645. Elm Creek (697) and Franklin (701) placed second and third in the 15-team tournament.
Mullen senior Brendon Walker won the individual state title with a total of 146. He fired a 70 on day one and a 76 on day two. North Platte St. Patrick’s juniors Connor Hasenauer (154) and Teegan Sonneman (156) finished second and third.
Team Results
North Platte St. Patrick’s 329-316 645, Elm Creek 341-356 697, Franklin 355-346 701, Burwell 354-354 708, Overton 356-354 710, Hastings St. Cecilia 373-358 731, Creighton 373-376 749, Thayer Central 386-379 765, Elmwood-Murdock 379-396 775, Hartington-Newcastle 402-394 796, Hyannis 409-390 799, Paxton 385-414 799, Randolph 418-414 832, Shelby-Rising City 410-432 842, Creek Valley 430-424 854
Top 15 Results
1) Brendon Walker (Mullen) 70-76 146, 2) Connor Hasenauer (North Platte St. Patrick’s) 83-71 154, 3) Teegan Sonneman (North Platte St. Patrick’s) 74-82 156, T4) Braxton Brockhaus (Creighton) 80-79 159, T4) Jack Lubischer (Humphrey St. Francis) 81-78 159, T4) Brett Downing (Sandhills/Thedford) 77-82 159, 7) Gage Burns (Creighton) 82-79 161, T8) Colbi Smith (South Loup) 82-80 162, T8) Nathan Gillming (Elm Creek) 76-86 162, T10) Barak Birch (Burwell) 82-82 164, T10) Riley Kaup (Plainview) 82-82 164, 12) Levi Lennemann (Franklin) 83-82 165, 13) Dalton Trampe (Elm Creek) 82-85 167, T14) Jhet Holthus (Hyannis) 88-80 168, T14) Matthew Boyd (Hastings St. Cecilia) 88-80 168, T14) Matthew Phelps (North Platte St. Patrick’s) 80-88 168
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Nate Lockman 90-88 178 (tied 32nd), Gus Pope 97-105 202 (62nd), Easton Miller 104-102 206 (67th), Jeston Junker 110-101 211 (tied 72nd), Devin Mather 88-injury withdrawal