Knights post scores in state golf tournament

NORTH PLATTE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced state-level swings this week against teams from all four corners of Nebraska.

The Knights placed ninth in the Class D State Tournament with a team score of 775. Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Lake Maloney Golf Club for 36 holes of action. Athletes played their first 18 holes on Tuesday and copied the feat the following day.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights overcame several obstacles on a challenging course. It was the first time any of the players had competed at the facility, which is located six miles south of North Platte next to Lake Maloney State Recreation Area.

“The Lake Maloney golf course was a new experience for all of us,” Backemeyer said. “It was a scenic Sandhills course that presented plenty of issues with rolling fairways and large undulating greens. The native grass areas also presented a lot of problems. I felt like we held up well, especially on day two with extra wind.”

Devin Mather led the Knights with an 88 on the first day of action. He fired a 42 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine of the course.

Mather was forced to withdraw from the tournament on day two after he suffered an injury. The other four Knights were able to complete all 36 holes.