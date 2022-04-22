Knights post scores in three golf tournaments

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes toured three golf courses in the eastern half of the state this week for tournament action.

ECNC Invite

The Knights began their week Tuesday with a trip to Falls City for the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite. Elmwood-Murdock placed third in team standings with a score of 412.

Nate Lockman pocketed a league medal with a fourth-place round of 86. Easton Miller (109), Nate Rust (103), Drake Clements (114) and Rowan Kastens (122) added varsity scores for the team. Michael Hynes (169) competed in the junior varsity tournament.

Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won the conference championship with a round of 76. Cedar Bluffs/Mead took home the team title with a 368.

Team Results

Cedar Bluffs/Mead 368, Falls City 377, Elmwood-Murdock 412, Palmyra 414, Auburn 416, Johnson County Central 456

Top Ten Results

1) Noah Carpenter (PLY) 37-39 76, 2) Luke Carritt (CBM) 42-40 82, 3) Dalton Helmick (FCY) 43-41 84, 4) Nate Lockman (EM) 40-46 86, 5) Hunter Griffis (CBM) 47-44 91, 6) Brad Hall (AUB) 46-46 92, 7) Lindsey McNeely (FCY) 43-50 93, 8) Keegan Jones (JCC) 48-47 95, 9) Tye Dickes (CBM) 47-48 95, 10) Carson Simon (FCY) 48-50 98

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 40-46 86, Easton Miller 56-53 109, Nate Rust 50-53 103, Drake Clements 52-62 114, Rowan Kastens 61-61 122. Team score 412.

Elmwood-Murdock JV Results

Michael Hynes 86-83 169

Milford Invite

The Knights journeyed west on Wednesday to compete in the Milford Invite. Elmwood-Murdock captured fifth place on the scoreboard with a 378.

Lockman duplicated his medal-winning showing from the previous day with a fourth-place round of 80. Miller delivered a 95 for the Knights and Rust (100), Junker (103) and Clements (113) added varsity scores.

Team Results

Thayer Central 339, Lincoln Lutheran 340, Milford 346, Southern/Diller-Odell 368, Elmwood-Murdock 378, Palmyra 408

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 40-40 80, Nate Rust 51-49 100, Jeston Junker 52-51 103, Drake Clements 57-56 113, Easton Miller 50-45 95. Team score 378.

Lincoln Lutheran Invite

The Knights tied for sixth place in team standings Thursday at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite. Elmwood-Murdock and Sutton each finished the day with rounds of 392.

Lockman secured his third medal of the week with a seventh-place total of 84. Miller registered a 98 and Rust and Junker each produced scores of 105.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 332, Omaha Concordia 339, Lincoln Christian 358, Lincoln Pius X JV 358, Archbishop Bergan 371, Sutton 392, Elmwood-Murdock 392, Syracuse 399

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 41-43 84, Easton Miller 50-48 98, Nate Rust 52-53 105, Jeston Junker 52-53 105

Elmwood-Murdock JV Results

Rowan Kastens 65-58 123, Michael Hynes 71-78 149

