Knights pound Palmyra in basketball matchup

PALMYRA – The Elmwood-Murdock girls gained direct access to the hoop Thursday night with a winning password of plays on the court.

The Knights typed in a successful code on offense during a 56-33 victory over Palmyra. Elmwood-Murdock produced a season-best point total and shot 47 percent from the floor against the Panthers. E-M finished 22-of-47 from the court and 9-of-19 from 3-point range.

The Knights employed a multi-pronged scoring attack in the first quarter. Jayden Halferty generated five points and Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott added baskets for the team.

E-M increased its 13-8 lead to 23-15 at the break. Backemeyer sank a pair of baskets and Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each made one basket in the second quarter.

The Knights surged ahead with a 23-point tidal wave in the third quarter. Halferty played a key role in the scoring outburst with a trio of 3-pointers. Zierott drained a 3-pointer and Bacon notched a pair of baskets inside. Backemeyer gave Palmyra problems both inside and outside with a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws.

The Knights sealed the victory in the final period. Bacon made two shots in the paint and Halferty and Jacie Fleischman each knocked in 3-pointers.