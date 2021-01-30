Knights pound Palmyra in basketball matchup

PALMYRA – The Elmwood-Murdock girls gained direct access to the hoop Thursday night with a winning password of plays on the court.
The Knights typed in a successful code on offense during a 56-33 victory over Palmyra. Elmwood-Murdock produced a season-best point total and shot 47 percent from the floor against the Panthers. E-M finished 22-of-47 from the court and 9-of-19 from 3-point range.
The Knights employed a multi-pronged scoring attack in the first quarter. Jayden Halferty generated five points and Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott added baskets for the team.
E-M increased its 13-8 lead to 23-15 at the break. Backemeyer sank a pair of baskets and Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each made one basket in the second quarter.
The Knights surged ahead with a 23-point tidal wave in the third quarter. Halferty played a key role in the scoring outburst with a trio of 3-pointers. Zierott drained a 3-pointer and Bacon notched a pair of baskets inside. Backemeyer gave Palmyra problems both inside and outside with a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws.
The Knights sealed the victory in the final period. Bacon made two shots in the paint and Halferty and Jacie Fleischman each knocked in 3-pointers.
Halferty led Elmwood-Murdock with 17 points, seven rebounds and one steal. Bailey Frahm directed the team’s offense with eight assists. She added five points, six rebounds, four steals and six pass deflections.
Backemeyer helped the Knights with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and four pass deflections. Zierott tallied six points, four boards, two assists and one block, and Bacon guided the Knights in the paint with ten points, two rebounds and two assists.
Sela Rikli collected two rebounds and one pass deflection for E-M, and Laney Frahm had two points, two rebounds, two assists and three pass deflections. Madie Justesen produced two rebounds and one assist, Claire Ernst had one rebound and Fleischman scored three points. Haylee Josoff helped E-M defensively during the game.
Elmwood-Murdock will begin the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday night. Fourth-seeded E-M will host fifth-seeded Mead at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the ECNC Tournament semifinals at Southeast Community College-Lincoln at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Elmwood-Murdock 13 10 23 10 – 56
Palmyra 8 7 11 7 – 33
Elmwood-Murdock (56)
Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 2-8 1-4 5, Zierott 2-5 0-0 6, Halferty 6-8 0-0 17, Bacon 5-8 0-0 10, Backemeyer 5-6 2-3 13, L. Frahm 1-8 0-0 2, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-1 0-0 0, Fleischman 1-1 0-0 3, Josoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 3-7 56.