Knights qualify for district volleyball finals

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock’s hard work during the year helped the Knights secure a ticket to this weekend’s district volleyball finals.

The Knights will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament on Saturday night. Seventh-seeded Elmwood-Murdock will face tenth-seeded Alma at 6 p.m. The Oct. 30 match will take place at Aurora High School.

Alma (25-6) has lost to six of the state’s best teams this season. Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2), Amherst (23-6), Superior (22-8), Overton (25-5), Cambridge (26-6) and Shelton (29-2) have defeated the Cardinals.

Senior Carlee Stuhmer (463 kills) and sophomore Addison Siebels (240 kills) are the team’s scoring leaders. Senior Addison Neal (475 digs, 552 serve receptions), Stuhmer (347 digs, 361 serve receptions) and Siebels (274 digs, 336 serve receptions) are the top three defensive players for the Cardinals.

Elmwood-Murdock (21-9) has also played a strong schedule this season. Four of the team’s losses have come to Class C-1 schools Malcolm, Columbus Scotus and Lincoln Lutheran. The Knights have defeated Class C-1 district finalist Syracuse, Class C-2 district finalists Yutan and Palmyra and Class D-2 district finalist Diller-Odell.

Archbishop Bergan edged the Knights 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20 in the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament this week.

Brenna Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense in the match with 19 kills and one solo block. Lexi Bacon went 16-of-16 serving and contributed nine kills, 15 digs and 27 serve receptions, and Jordan Vogler slammed home nine kills and made seven digs.

Tatum Backemeyer anchored the back row with 42 serve receptions, 28 digs and two assists. She also went 14-of-15 serving with one ace. Sela Rikli pocketed one ace in her 10-of-10 serving effort. She added 12 digs, 16 assists and three serve receptions.

Bailey Frahm connected on eight kills and added one solo block, four digs and one serve reception. Madie Justesen generated ten serve receptions, seven digs and two aces, and Laney Frahm produced one ace, 15 digs and 23 assists.

The winner of Saturday night’s district match between Elmwood-Murdock and Alma will advance to the Class D-1 State Tournament. Class D-1 matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

