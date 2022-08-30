Knights rally past Auburn on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes gained a large amount of confidence Tuesday night by leaping past Auburn in dramatic fashion.

The Knights rallied past the Bulldogs 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13. Elmwood-Murdock fans watched the team erase a two-game deficit with solid passing, setting, attacking and serving. E-M then held off Auburn with several clutch plays in the final few points.

Elmwood-Murdock junior Laney Frahm helped the Knights win with a triple-double performance on the court. Frahm spearheaded the team’s serving attack with ten aces in her 31-of-32 effort. She also generated 42 assists, 13 digs, two kills and two serve receptions.

Classmates Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer also gave E-M dozens of major moments during the match. Vogler generated a career-best 25 kills and finished 17-of-18 serving with one ace. She also made nine digs, 18 serve receptions and one assist.

Backemeyer paced Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with 39 digs and 36 serve receptions. She went 8-of-9 serving with one ace and chipped in one assist.

Annie Backemeyer ended multiple rallies for the Knights with 14 kills. She added five digs and one solo block in the match. Madie Justesen helped E-M with 12 serve receptions, five assists, five digs, two kills and an 8-of-8 serving effort, and Charley Hanes posted eight kills, two digs and one assist.

Brooke Goudie produced three kills, four digs and two serve receptions, and Cassidy Callaway delivered six serve receptions, two digs, one kill and one ace. Zoe Zierott collected one ace and six serve receptions and Brooklyn Mans saw court time in the match.

Olivia Swanson led Auburn with a triple-double of 18 kills, 17 digs and 19 serve receptions. Mackenzie Stanley made 21 digs and Zoe Baltensperger posted ten kills and 25 serve receptions.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to the Freeman Invite on Thursday and Saturday. The Knights will open the tournament on Thursday with a 6 p.m. match against Johnson-Brock. E-M will then face Freeman in the final match of Pool A at 7 p.m.

The Knights will return to action Saturday morning. Mead will play Sterling and Deshler will face Diller-Odell at 9 a.m. in the final matches of Pool B. Teams will then begin the placement-bracket portion of the tournament with matches at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The third-place match will start at 12 p.m. and the championship match will begin at 1 p.m.