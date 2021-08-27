Knights register rounds at Syracuse tournament

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers battled warm temperatures Thursday during their trip to the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights captured fourth place in the annual tournament with a team score of 537. Elly West, Ella Zierott, Claire Ernst, Madi Lambert and Jacie Fleischman filled out scoreboards for Elmwood-Murdock.

Fleischman guided the Knights with a round of 123. She posted a 64 on the front nine and 59 on the back nine. Lambert delivered a 125, Ernst fired a 143 and West collected a 146. Zierott produced a total of 152 at the tournament.

Lincoln Lutheran (405) defeated Lincoln Christian (427) in the battle for the top team spot. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove earned medalist honors with a round of 84. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin collected second place with an 86.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 405, Lincoln Christian 427, Ashland-Greenwood 453, Elmwood-Murdock 537, Syracuse 597, Cedar Bluffs, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Tri County no team scores

Top Ten Results