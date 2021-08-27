 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights register rounds at Syracuse tournament
0 Comments

Knights register rounds at Syracuse tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers battled warm temperatures Thursday during their trip to the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights captured fourth place in the annual tournament with a team score of 537. Elly West, Ella Zierott, Claire Ernst, Madi Lambert and Jacie Fleischman filled out scoreboards for Elmwood-Murdock.

Fleischman guided the Knights with a round of 123. She posted a 64 on the front nine and 59 on the back nine. Lambert delivered a 125, Ernst fired a 143 and West collected a 146. Zierott produced a total of 152 at the tournament.

Lincoln Lutheran (405) defeated Lincoln Christian (427) in the battle for the top team spot. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove earned medalist honors with a round of 84. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin collected second place with an 86.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 405, Lincoln Christian 427, Ashland-Greenwood 453, Elmwood-Murdock 537, Syracuse 597, Cedar Bluffs, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Tri County no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 44-40 84, 2) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 43-43 86, 3) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 48-44 92, 4) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 53-49 102, 5) Mallory Schmidt 55-52 107, T6) Annalise Ptacek (AGHS) 58-50 108, T6) Gracie Shafer (HTRS) 54-54 108, T8) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 52-59 109, T8) Molly Looper (LCHS) 58-51 109, 10) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 55-55 110

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Elly West 69-77 146 (27th), Ella Zierott 78-74 152 (29th), Claire Ernst 76-67 143 (24th), Madi Lambert 59-66 125 (16th), Jacie Fleischman 64-59 123 (15th). Team score 537.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News