Knights register rounds at Syracuse tournament

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers battled warm temperatures Thursday during their trip to the Syracuse Invite.
The Knights captured fourth place in the annual tournament with a team score of 537. Elly West, Ella Zierott, Claire Ernst, Madi Lambert and Jacie Fleischman filled out scoreboards for Elmwood-Murdock.
Fleischman guided the Knights with a round of 123. She posted a 64 on the front nine and 59 on the back nine. Lambert delivered a 125, Ernst fired a 143 and West collected a 146. Zierott produced a total of 152 at the tournament.
Lincoln Lutheran (405) defeated Lincoln Christian (427) in the battle for the top team spot. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove earned medalist honors with a round of 84. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin collected second place with an 86.
Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 405, Lincoln Christian 427, Ashland-Greenwood 453, Elmwood-Murdock 537, Syracuse 597, Cedar Bluffs, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Tri County no team scores
Top Ten Results
1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 44-40 84, 2) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 43-43 86, 3) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 48-44 92, 4) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 53-49 102, 5) Mallory Schmidt 55-52 107, T6) Annalise Ptacek (AGHS) 58-50 108, T6) Gracie Shafer (HTRS) 54-54 108, T8) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 52-59 109, T8) Molly Looper (LCHS) 58-51 109, 10) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 55-55 110