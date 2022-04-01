Knights register top marks at Yutan Relays

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock track and field athletes produced successful transfers of the baton Tuesday at the Yutan Relays.

The Knights finished near the top of the pack in many races at the relays-only meet. Teams from across eastern Nebraska spent the day running in a wide variety of relays. Athletes also competed in regular field events at Yutan’s track and field complex.

Team scores were not available for either the girls or boys. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys each earned medals in 12 events.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured a pair of championships during the day. The team of Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, MeLissa Wilson and Laney Frahm won the 800-meter sprint relay in 2:03.04. The Knights edged Yutan (2:03.41) at the finish line.

E-M also won the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 41.12 seconds. Sela Rikli, Maycee Platt, Jordan Vogler and Laney Frahm claimed the title by 1.4 seconds.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys also earned a pair of championships. The quartet of Cade Hosier, Max Wynegar, Jax Spellman and Riley Wilson dominated the 800-meter sprint relay in 1:43.18. The Knights defeated the other teams in the field by more than four seconds.

Hosier captured an individual title with his work in the triple jump. He finished with a distance of 41-8. DC West’s Kayden Jensen finished second with a mark of 41-1 1/4.

Elmwood-Murdock Girls Results

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 54.66 (2nd)

800-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Maycee Platt, MeLissa Wilson, Jordan Vogler) 2:03.05 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm) 4:31.73 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Jacie Fleischman, Payton Haase, Charley Hanes) 12:25.39 (4th)

800-meter sprint relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, MeLissa Wilson, Laney Frahm) 2:03.04 (1st)

1,600 distance medley relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Maycee Platt, Laney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer) 4:59.92 (3rd)

3,200 distance medley relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Charley Hanes, Bri Ross, Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott) 14:46.00 (3rd)

Shuttle hurdle relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Maycee Platt, Jordan Vogler, Laney Frahm) 41.12 (1st)

High Jump – Bailey Frahm 4-10 (2nd), Maycee Platt 4-8 (3rd), Sela Rikli 4-6 (5th)

Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer 14-0 1/2 (4th)

Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler 30-3 1/2 (2nd)

Discus – Lexi Bacon 95-4 (2nd)

Elmwood-Murdock Boys Results

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jax Spellman, Collin Rice, Cade Hosier) 47.99 (5th)

800-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Jax Spellman, Henry Coleman, Max Wynegar, Tucker Oehlerking) 1:46.14 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Collin Rice, Reid Fletcher, Braden Mommens, Riley Wilson) 3:52.66 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Trevin McKenzie, Tyson Mans, Kayden Bacon, Rylan Kastens) 10:40.97 (5th)

800-meter sprint relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Cade Hosier, Max Wynegar, Jax Spellman, Riley Wilson) 1:43.18 (1st)

1,600 distance medley relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Collin Rice, Reid Fletcher, Tucker Oehlerking, Braden Mommens) 4:25.06 (4th)

Shuttle hurdle relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Harrison Koehn, Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson) 43.47 (2nd)

High Jump – Riley Wilson 5-8 (4th)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 19-2 3/4 (6th)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 41-8 (1st), Braden Mommens 37-11 (6th)

Shot Put – Sam Clements 37-6 (4th), Jax Spellman 36-5 1/4 (6th)

Discus – Henry Coleman 106-5 (4th)

