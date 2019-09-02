SYRACUSE – Rylee Hogue turned her first tournament of the season into a medal-winning experience Thursday afternoon.
The Elmwood-Murdock junior tied for seventh place at the Syracuse Invite with an 18-hole score of 108. Hogue fired a 56 on the front nine and a 52 on the back nine of Syracuse Country Club.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the efforts of Hogue and teammates Elly West and Abby Shannon. Hogue competed in the varsity tournament and West and Shannon were in the junior varsity event. Athletes from nine teams played on a day that featured hot and humid weather conditions.
“We had a very hot day with little breeze but Rylee shattered her career-best mark to win a seventh-place medal!” Backemeyer said. “Abby and Elly showed significant improvement as well.”
Hogue remained in the top 15 places throughout the tournament with a consistent scoring attack. She made notable progress from her round at last year’s Syracuse Invite. She improved her total by 34 strokes.
Shannon (61) and West (64) both posted scores in their first high school tournament. Junior varsity golfers played nine holes during the day.
Lincoln Christian (385) won the team title and Lincoln Lutheran (423) finished second. Lincoln Christian teammates Taylor Van Ostrand (78) and Sara Morden (90) captured gold and silver medals.
Team Results
Lincoln Christian 385, Lincoln Lutheran 423, Tri County 477, Syracuse 489, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 561, Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Taylor Van Ostrand (LCHS) 41-37 78, 2) Sara Morden (LCHS) 46-44 90, 3) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 47-45 92, 4) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 48-50 98, 5) Ryan Sand (TRI) 50-53 103, 6) Natalie Barrett (LLHS) 53-52 105, T7) Rylee Hogue (EM) 56-52 108, T7) Katie Frey (HTRS) 58-50 108, T7) Janna DeHaan (LCHS) 54-54 108, T10) Alena Nelson (LCHS) 52-57 109, T10) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 54-55 109, 12) Carissa Lijewski (TRI) 59-55 114, T13) Jennifer Daharsh (SYR) 59-57 116, T13) Megan Nielsen (CBL) 60-56 116, T15) Vanessa Jimenez (JCC) 59-60 119, T15) Paige Bartels (TRI) 60-59 119
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results
Rylee Hogue 56-52 108 (tied 7th)
Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results
Elly West 64, Abby Shannon 61