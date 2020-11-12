Knights secure season achievements on court

Vogler made 13 assisted blocks, Petersen tallied one solo and 11 assisted blocks and Rikli collected one solo and eight assisted blocks. Justesen had one solo and one assisted block, Zierott made five assisted blocks and Laney Frahm collected two assisted blocks.

Serving

The Knights finished the year with a team serving percentage of .884. Elmwood-Murdock collected 200 aces and 852 service points from the line.

Bacon led E-M’s serving attack with a .935 percentage. She finished 229-of-245 at the stripe with 23 aces and 120 service points.

Laney Frahm (.927), Bailey Frahm (.922) and Petersen (.919) finished above 90 percent during the season. Laney Frahm went 229-of-247 with 15 aces and 116 service points, and Bailey Frahm finished 190-of-206 with 15 aces and 107 service points. Petersen went 305-of-332 with team-best marks in aces (44) and service points (170).

Schmidt (.840) produced 38 aces and 110 service points, Rikli (.803) collected 28 aces and 76 service points and Justesen (.868) tallied 11 aces and 32 service points. Backemeyer (.862) had ten aces and 36 service points for the team.

Zierott (9), Vogler (4) and Romero (3) chipped in aces during the season. Zierott (48), Vogler (18), Romero (16) and Callaway (3) added service points and Lambert took one serve for the Knights.

