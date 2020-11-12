Knights secure season achievements on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock’s young volleyball team gained confidence throughout a season filled with success stories.
The Knights finished the 2020 campaign 14-19. Elmwood-Murdock had just two seniors on the roster and six freshmen played in varsity matches. E-M captured third place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament and defeated league opponents seven times during the season.
Bre Romero, Sela Rikli, Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott, Madi Lambert, Cassidy Callaway, Bailey Frahm, Lexi Bacon, Jordan Vogler, Madison Justesen, Brenna Schmidt, Abby Petersen and Tatum Backemeyer appeared in varsity matches this fall.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock ended the year with 767 kills and a .126 team hitting percentage. The Knights took 2,603 swings in their 33 matches.
Schmidt guided the team’s offense with 356 kills on 793 swings. She collected a .306 hitting percentage and made kills on 44.9 percent of her attempts.
Bacon (134) and Bailey Frahm (122) each reached the century mark in kills for the Knights. Bacon took 611 attacks and Frahm took 473 swings. Petersen (73), Vogler (43), Rikli (15), Zierott (9), Laney Frahm (6), Justesen (5), Romero (2) and Backemeyer (2) added kills for E-M.
E-M finished the season with 713 assists. The Knights had 2,483 set attempts during the campaign.
Laney Frahm and Rikli led the team in the category. Frahm produced 336 assists and Rikli collected 279 assists. Justesen (25), Bailey Frahm (17), Schmidt (16), Bacon (15), Backemeyer (8), Petersen (7), Romero (4), Vogler (4) and Zierott (2) also dished out assists.
Defense
The Knights produced 1,391 digs during the season. Six players finished with more than 100 digs.
Backemeyer guided the team in the back row with 334 digs. Bacon generated 267 digs and Justesen made 167 digs. Petersen (133), Laney Frahm (121) and Rikli (115) also finished above the century mark.
Schmidt (72), Vogler (69), Bailey Frahm (47), Romero (33) and Zierott (33) chipped in digs for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the year with 1,518 serve receptions. Bacon (584) and Backemeyer (558) carried the team in the category. Justesen also gave a boost to the squad with 242 serve receptions.
Romero (51), Schmidt (43), Petersen (13), Rikli (11), Bailey Frahm (7), Vogler (6), Zierott (2) and Lambert (1) produced serve receptions.
Elmwood-Murdock athletes posted 64 solo and 112 assisted blocks. Schmidt led the team at the net with 48 solo and 31 assisted blocks. Bailey Frahm made 12 solo and 22 assisted blocks and Bacon posted one solo and 19 assisted blocks.
Vogler made 13 assisted blocks, Petersen tallied one solo and 11 assisted blocks and Rikli collected one solo and eight assisted blocks. Justesen had one solo and one assisted block, Zierott made five assisted blocks and Laney Frahm collected two assisted blocks.
Serving
The Knights finished the year with a team serving percentage of .884. Elmwood-Murdock collected 200 aces and 852 service points from the line.
Bacon led E-M’s serving attack with a .935 percentage. She finished 229-of-245 at the stripe with 23 aces and 120 service points.
Laney Frahm (.927), Bailey Frahm (.922) and Petersen (.919) finished above 90 percent during the season. Laney Frahm went 229-of-247 with 15 aces and 116 service points, and Bailey Frahm finished 190-of-206 with 15 aces and 107 service points. Petersen went 305-of-332 with team-best marks in aces (44) and service points (170).
Schmidt (.840) produced 38 aces and 110 service points, Rikli (.803) collected 28 aces and 76 service points and Justesen (.868) tallied 11 aces and 32 service points. Backemeyer (.862) had ten aces and 36 service points for the team.
Zierott (9), Vogler (4) and Romero (3) chipped in aces during the season. Zierott (48), Vogler (18), Romero (16) and Callaway (3) added service points and Lambert took one serve for the Knights.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!