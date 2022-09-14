Knights secure solid scores at Bennington Invite

OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock golfers pocketed history-making moments on Tuesday with their rounds at the Bennington Invite.

The Knights registered the best team score in a major tournament in program history at the 18-hole event. Elmwood-Murdock earned ninth place in team standings with a total of 452. Madi Lambert and Hannah Petersen each fired career-best totals and Jacie Fleischman, Ella Zierott and Rose Offner added positive rounds.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was excited to watch the Knights do well in a meet filled with larger schools. Bennington, Gretna, Norris and Elkhorn South finished in the top four team spots at Stone Creek Golf Course in Omaha.

“We easily set another major meet school record team score with Madi and Hannah setting personal bests,” Backemeyer said. “We had some stiff competition today but showed excellent improvement.”

Lambert soared into the top 20 individual spots with a score of 101. She posted a 51 on the front nine and a 50 on the back nine of the course.

Petersen also pocketed a personal-best round with a total of 111. She delivered a 55 on the front nine and a 56 on the back nine during the day.

Fleischman (117), Zierott (123) and Offner (125) helped the Knights move up the leaderboard. The Knights rewrote the history books by 20 strokes with their tournament total. Elmwood-Murdock athletes had set the previous program-best mark of 472 at the Syracuse Invite in late August.

Bennington’s Kennedy Anderson (82) edged Omaha Concordia’s Paige Gerhard (83) by one stroke for the individual title. Bennington (360) ran away from Gretna (381) and Norris (404) in the team race.

Team Results

Bennington 360, Gretna 381, Norris 404, Elkhorn South 419, Omaha Concordia 425, Elkhorn 425, Bennington JV #1 441, Platteview 442, Elmwood-Murdock 452, Gretna JV 456, Ashland-Greenwood 475, Bennington JV #2 481, Arlington 525, Bellevue East 537, Johnson County Central no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Kennedy Anderson (BEN) 40-42 82, 2) Paige Gerhard (OCN) 42-41 83, 3) Payton Morgan (BEN) 44-42 86, 4) Kenna Mikos (GRT) 46-41 87, 5) Katie Schultz (ELK) 45-43 88, 6) Eva Behlen (BENJV2) 49-42 91, 7) Emma Foland (BEN) 44-47 91, 8) Kenna Jordan (EKS) 45-48 93, 9) Avery Dill (PLV) 48-46 94, 10) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 47-47 94, 11) Alexa Swerczek (ELK) 47-47 94, 12) Emily Glinsmann (NOR) 45-50 95, 13) Emerson Babe (GRT) 46-50 96, 14) Shaylee Sockel (GRT) 47-51 98, 15) Annabelle Bang (ELK) 48-50 98

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Madi Lambert 51-50 101, Hannah Petersen 55-56 111, Jacie Fleischman 58-59 117, Rose Offner 62-63 125, Ella Zierott 62-61 123. Team score 452.