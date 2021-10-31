Knights secure spot in state tournament

AURORA – Elmwood-Murdock athletes put on a volleyball show just as bright as the aurora borealis Saturday night in their district final against Alma.

The Knights delivered a state-qualifying display of volleyball talent in a 26-24, 25-12, 25-16 victory over the Cardinals. Elmwood-Murdock secured a district championship plaque with winning efforts in all phases of the match. The team won a close first game before blazing past the Cardinals in games two and three.

E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said she was thrilled to see the Knights get rewarded for their season-long efforts. Elmwood-Murdock formed a close team bond during a camp at Colorado State University this summer, and that experience helped the Knights enjoy happy moments both in practices and matches during the fall.

“It’s super exciting to get to this moment,” Justesen said. “The girls have worked so hard for this, so to see them smile here tonight and know that they were able to qualify for state is really fun.

“We saw something click with this team when we were in Colorado for our preseason camp, so we felt we could have a really good season. There were some things like injuries that we couldn’t control early in the year, but now everyone’s back and the girls have really stepped up the whole way through. I’m very proud of them and what they’ve done.”

Alma (25-7) entered the match with a lineup capable of doing significant scoring damage. Senior Carlee Stuhmer had blasted 463 kills leading up to the District D1-7 Final, and sophomore Addison Siebels had knocked home 240 kills. The Cardinals had swept 22 matches during the regular season.

Elmwood-Murdock defused Alma’s dynamic offense with strong serving in Aurora High School’s gym. The Knights carded eight aces and threw off Alma on dozens of other serves. The Cardinals were unable to make quality passes on many of their serve receptions, which kept Stuhmer and Siebels from having in-system opportunities on their attacks.

“Our serving tonight was just on fire,” Justesen said. “We work on serving it aggressively in order to keep the other team off balance as much as possible, and I think we were able to do that tonight. It definitely played a big role in how things turned out.”

Elmwood-Murdock (22-9) flew in front of the Cardinals early in game one. Brenna Schmidt generated three kills and one ace block in the first eight points, and a pair of aces by Lexi Bacon gave the Knights a 9-2 lead. Consecutive kills by Bailey Frahm and Jordan Vogler stretched the gap to 13-4.

Stuhmer helped Alma get within 18-15 before Elmwood-Murdock was whistled for a rotation error prior to a serve. The Cardinals tied it at 22-22 and took a 24-23 lead after Stuhmer connected on a kill. The Knights retook a 25-24 lead after an Alma service error and kill from Bacon. Sela Rikli then made a running save that landed on the other side of the court for the winning point.

Justesen said all of the momentum moved to Elmwood-Murdock’s side with the way game one ended.

“I think we would have come back and won the match even if we had lost that first one, because our girls are pretty mentally strong,” Justesen said. “We lost focus a bit after the rotation call, but the girls were able to recover and win those final few points.

“I do think Alma got demoralized after not winning right away. Their whole demeanor changed out there. It takes a lot of work to come back the way they did, so it was big for us to come out on the winning side.”

Elmwood-Murdock soared ahead 14-4 in game two and kept the double-digit lead intact. Schmidt finished off the game for the Knights with a slide kill.

Bailey Frahm helped E-M grab a 5-0 lead in game three with a pair of aces, and two kills by Bacon kept the Knights in front 13-9. Alma moved within 14-12 before Elmwood-Murdock ended the match with a state-qualifying surge. An ace from Rikli made it 24-15, and a kill by Bailey Frahm two points later sparked a teamwide celebration.

Schmidt guided E-M’s offense with 19 kills on 39 swings for a .359 hitting percentage. She made six solo and two assisted blocks and added one dig and one serve reception.

Bacon boosted E-M’s chances with three aces in her 19-of-20 serving effort. She also pocketed five kills, 21 digs and 19 serve receptions.

Tatum Backemeyer carded two aces and helped the team’s defense with 30 digs and 15 serve receptions. Rikli ended the evening with two kills, one ace, six digs, ten assists and two assisted blocks, and Vogler helped the Knights with five kills and four digs.

Bailey Frahm finished 19-of-21 at the service line with three aces. She also registered seven kills, four digs and two assists. Laney Frahm compiled 24 assists, four serve receptions, ten digs and one kill, and Madie Justesen delivered seven digs and ten serve receptions in the match.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the season in the Class D-1 State Tournament. The seventh-seeded Knights will face second-seeded Mead (27-4) in the first round at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The match will take place on the south court of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Elmwood-Murdock will make the program’s fourth trip to the state tournament. The Knights also qualified for state in 2004, 2011 and 2014.

Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament Pairings

Thursday, Nov. 4

All First-Round Matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln

Match 1: #1 Howells-Dodge (28-3) vs. #8 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (26-5) on PBA North Court – 1 p.m.

Match 2: #4 Nebraska Christian (28-3) vs. #5 Overton (26-5) on PBA North Court – 3 p.m.

Match 3: #2 Mead (27-4) vs. #7 Elmwood-Murdock (22-9) on PBA South Court – 1 p.m.

Match 4: #3 Archbishop Bergan (25-10) vs. #6 Cambridge (27-6) on PBA South Court – 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner on PBA South Court – 9 a.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner on PBA South Court – 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Match 7: Third-place match @ Lincoln Northeast – 1 p.m.

Match 8: First-place match @ Bob Devaney Sports Center – 11 a.m.

