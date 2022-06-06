Knights shine during All-Star basketball game

GRAND ISLAND – Four Elmwood-Murdock players and coaches made positive memories Saturday during their appearances in an All-Star basketball game.

Elmwood-Murdock graduates Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm and girls basketball coaches Paul Dwyer and Emma Leone participated in the Striv All-Star Girls Basketball Game. Players, coaches and fans from across the state gathered at Grand Island Central Catholic for the event.

Dwyer and Leone served as coaches for Team Cadillac in the game. Bacon and Frahm both represented the Knights in their silver Elmwood-Murdock uniforms on Team Cadillac’s roster.

Ellie Hutsell of Aurora, Alexandra Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, Alyssa Bucholz of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Grace Mustard of Columbus Scotus, Kendyl Brummund of Doniphan-Trumbull, Jenna Heidelk and Alyssa Wilson of Grand Island Central Catholic, Kinsey Hall of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Mariah Gardner of Wallace joined Bacon and Frahm on the team.

Team Cadillac squared off with Team Hyundai in the matchup, which followed collegiate rules of four ten-minute quarters. Dwyer and Leone substituted athletes in and out throughout the game, which allowed all team members to enjoy a large amount of playing time.

Bacon and Frahm were starters for Team Cadillac and produced points, rebounds and assists on the court. Bacon led Team Cadillac with 11 points and Frahm generated nine points. Team Hyundai used a 31-19 run in the third quarter to win the game 78-70.

Bacon, Frahm, Dwyer and Leone helped Elmwood-Murdock finish 23-4 this past winter. Elmwood-Murdock won the East Central Nebraska Conference regular-season and tournament championships and qualified for the state tournament.

Bacon and Frahm were both Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipients in their careers. Both were involved in many activities and organizations at Elmwood-Murdock.

Team Cadillac 15 19 19 17 – 70

Team Hyundai 19 19 31 9 – 78

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.