Knights showcase 2022 volleyball season stats

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team finished the 2022 season 18-15. Zoe Zierott, Annie Backemeyer, Riley Gordon, Laney Frahm, Brooklyn Mans, Ava Hohman, Brooke Goudie, Charley Hanes, Cassidy Callaway, Jordan Vogler, Madie Justesen and Tatum Backemeyer appeared in varsity matches during the year.

Offense

Elmwood-Murdock ended the campaign with 957 kills and a team hitting percentage of .089. The Knights went 2,673-of-3,332 on their attacks and collected 957 kills. The squad produced a kill 28.7 percent of the time.

Vogler headlined Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 455 kills. She was successful on 1,044 of her 1,291 attacks and posted a hitting percentage of .161.

Annie Backemeyer delivered 147 kills on 484 attempts for a kill percentage of .304. Hanes was the third member of the triple-digit group with 138 kills. She made kills on 28.2 percent of her 490 swings.

Goudie (91), Frahm (72), Justesen (41), Callaway (6), Tatum Backemeyer (5), Zierott (1) and Mans (1) added kills for Elmwood-Murdock during the year.

E-M finished the season with 912 assists. The Knights generated 3,168 set attempts on the court.

Frahm was the team’s main setter in the lineup. She registered 726 assists on 2,356 set attempts. Tatum Backemeyer had 77 assists on 317 chances and Justesen posted 67 assists on 236 attempts.

Vogler (15), Hanes (10), Annie Backemeyer (5), Goudie (5), Callaway (3), Hohman (3) and Zierott (1) added assists for the team.

Defense

Elmwood-Murdock made 27 solo and 140 assisted blocks during the year. The Knights averaged 2.9 blocks per match.

Hanes was Elmwood-Murdock’s leading player at the net with 14 solo and 43 assisted blocks. Annie Backemeyer finished with six solo and 23 assisted blocks, Frahm made four solo and 25 assisted blocks and Vogler had one solo and 20 assisted blocks.

Justesen had 16 assisted blocks, Goudie posted two solo and eight assisted blocks and Mans made three assisted blocks. Callaway and Tatum Backemeyer each collected one assisted block for E-M.

The Knights compiled 1,593 digs in their 33 matches. The team averaged 48.3 digs per match.

Tatum Backemeyer highlighted the digging category for the team. She pocketed 535 digs and averaged 16.2 digs per match. Vogler (276), Justesen (260) and Frahm (227) joined her in the century digging stratosphere.

Goudie (89), Callaway (60), Annie Backemeyer (46), Zierott (45), Hanes (38), Gordon (10), Mans (5) and Hohman (2) chipped in digs for Elmwood-Murdock.

Elmwood-Murdock ended the campaign with 1,582 serve receptions. The team averaged 47.9 serve receptions per match.

Tatum Backemeyer led the team in the category with 667 serve receptions. Vogler made 383 serve receptions and Justesen (246) and Callaway (130) finished in triple digits.

Zierott (66), Goudie (39), Frahm (21), Hanes (15), Gordon (8) and Annie Backemeyer (7) helped the team with serve receptions during the season.

Serving

Elmwood-Murdock finished the fall with a team serving percentage of .889. The Knights went 1,777-of-1,998 on their serves and produced 1,019 service points and 246 aces. The team collected an ace 12.3 percent of the time.

Tatum Backemeyer guided Elmwood-Murdock in the category with a .965 serving percentage. She went 333-of-345 at the line with 51 aces and 182 service points.

Frahm helped the Knights with team-best marks in service points (227) and aces (64). She posted a serving percentage of .887 (375-of-423) during the fall.

Justesen gave the Knights valuable production at the line with a .926 serving percentage. She went 313-of-338 with 179 service points and 46 aces.

Callaway registered 137 service points and 23 aces during the year. She posted a serving percentage of .869 and went 239-of-275 at the stripe.

Vogler was the fifth Knight to reach the century mark in service points (103). She had a serving percentage of .809 (161-of-199) and rocketed home 24 aces.

Annie Backemeyer pocketed 79 service points and 18 aces in 158 serve attempts, and Zierott delivered 56 service points and nine aces in 116 trips to the line. Goudie posted 20 service points and four aces, and Mans tallied 17 service points and six aces in 47 attempts. Gordon finished 36-of-39 with 17 service points.

Hanes collected one ace and two service points in seven attempts, and Hohman added a pair of successful serves during the season.