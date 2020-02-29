Knights sink Southern with late comeback

JOHNSON – The Elmwood-Murdock boys had passed several tests of character before matching up with Southern on Thursday night.
Those previous exams helped the Knights earn a winning grade on the court against the Raiders.
Elmwood-Murdock rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat Southern 49-46 in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament championship game. The Knights trailed 27-16 at halftime and fell behind 42-35 with 4:13 to go. The team outscored Southern 14-4 in the final stretch to claim the title.
E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said the Knights had experienced similar types of adversity earlier in the season. Instead of wilting under the pressure, the Knights scored the first eight points of the second half to create a brand-new ballgame.
“At halftime we were down 11 points, but we told them that we could come back and win,” Pryor said. “We told them that we had to break it down into chunks. We had to cut into it by four points here and four points there, and if we did that, we could make up the whole deficit.
“That’s why the first two to three minutes of the third quarter were so important. The boys did a great job of getting it down to single digits and building momentum for the rest of the game. This is a group that loves to face challenges and rise to the occasion, and they did that tonight. I’m very proud of them.”
Elmwood-Murdock (12-13) won its fifth straight game after weathering Southern’s scoring storm in the first half. The Raiders (13-11) opened the second quarter with a 12-1 run to build a 22-12 lead. Brock Adams drained a 3-pointer and Carson Borzekofski sank a late fast-break layup to produce a 27-16 halftime edge.
Elmwood-Murdock began the evening with zone defense to try to keep Southern from attacking the basket. The team switched to more man-to-man looks after halftime. The Raiders went 6-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half but made just one trey after that.
“They did pretty well against the zone in the first half, so we tried to mix up defenses as much as we could in the second half,” Pryor said. “They’re a very well-coached team and they ran a lot of good plays against man defenses earlier in the year, which is why I was a little nervous about trying to go man for the whole game.
“The guys did a great job of guarding them in the different looks we gave them. They really stepped it up defensively tonight.”
The team changed the game’s momentum in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Reid Fletcher and Drake Spohr knocked down free throws and Fletcher canned a 3-pointer on the next possession. Noah Willey then made a steal and fast-break layup to create a 27-24 game.
Jared Drake’s short jumper on an inbounds play kept E-M within 35-31 late in the third quarter. Southern then took advantage of several scoring chances in the first part of the fourth period. Two baskets from Nathan Lyons and a 3-pointer by Borzekofski gave the Raiders a 42-35 lead.
Elmwood-Murdock seized control from that point on. Fletcher scored four straight points for the Knights in a 29-second span to create a one-possession game. The team knotted things at 42-42 after Spohr sank a basket and was fouled after receiving a laser assist from Willey. Spohr and Willey made the same connection on the next trip to give the Knights the lead.
A layup from Noah Arent and two free throws from Willey pushed the gap to 48-44 with 36.9 seconds to go. Drake sank the front end of a one-and-one with 5.5 seconds left to create a winning cushion.
Willey helped the team with 12 points, five assists, four steals, four rebounds and one block. Spohr drew one charge and collected ten points, two rebounds and two assists, and Fletcher finished the night with ten points, three boards and one steal.
Arent generated four points, four rebounds and three assists, and Drake produced seven points and three rebounds in the victory. Tyler Marlatt tallied three points and three rebounds and Nate Rust chipped in three points.
Pryor said he was proud of the team for showcasing resiliency throughout the season. The Knights lost ten of their first 12 games but continued to battle on the court. Pryor said their positive attitudes gave the program a chance to contend for a state tournament berth.
“When we got back from Falls City we were 2-10,” Pryor said. “I’m not sure how many teams would have continued to do everything we asked them to do in practices and games. These guys continued to believe and continued to do all of the hard work that was necessary to get to where we are tonight.
“I think that willingness to keep fighting is the thing I’m most proud of these guys for. To see where we started out and where we’re at now is a real indication of their character and perseverance. To get to go to a district final is a great accomplishment.”
Elmwood-Murdock will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the District D1-2 Final on Monday, March 2. The teams will square off at 7 p.m. at Midland University in Fremont. The winner will qualify for the Class D-1 State Tournament.
