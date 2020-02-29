Knights sink Southern with late comeback

Elmwood-Murdock seized control from that point on. Fletcher scored four straight points for the Knights in a 29-second span to create a one-possession game. The team knotted things at 42-42 after Spohr sank a basket and was fouled after receiving a laser assist from Willey. Spohr and Willey made the same connection on the next trip to give the Knights the lead.

A layup from Noah Arent and two free throws from Willey pushed the gap to 48-44 with 36.9 seconds to go. Drake sank the front end of a one-and-one with 5.5 seconds left to create a winning cushion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Willey helped the team with 12 points, five assists, four steals, four rebounds and one block. Spohr drew one charge and collected ten points, two rebounds and two assists, and Fletcher finished the night with ten points, three boards and one steal.

Arent generated four points, four rebounds and three assists, and Drake produced seven points and three rebounds in the victory. Tyler Marlatt tallied three points and three rebounds and Nate Rust chipped in three points.

Pryor said he was proud of the team for showcasing resiliency throughout the season. The Knights lost ten of their first 12 games but continued to battle on the court. Pryor said their positive attitudes gave the program a chance to contend for a state tournament berth.