JOHNSON – Elmwood-Murdock athletes stayed in a winning flight pattern Friday night during their successful journey to Johnson-Brock.
The Knights dominated the defending Class D-2 state champions 74-42. Elmwood-Murdock piled up 529 yards of offense in the game and burst out to an early four-touchdown lead. The team went ahead 60-20 by halftime.
Drake Spohr led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 166 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries. Jared Drake generated 111 yards and three touchdowns on nine rushes, and Noah Arent collected 80 yards on 12 attempts. Cade Hosier (45), Riley Rose (26) and Rylan Kastens (19) all added rushing yardage for the Knights.
Noah Willey hauled in two catches for 37 yards and one touchdown, and Noah Jones made a 23-yard reception in the game. Drake caught one touchdown pass for five yards.
Willey helped the team’s defense with five solo and five assisted tackles. Arent had two solo and five assisted tackles, Spohr made two solo and four assisted stops and Sam Behrends tallied three solo tackles during the night.
Arent intercepted one Johnson-Brock pass, Jaxson Spellman fell on one fumble and Drake blocked one kick. Willey averaged 42 yards on 11 kickoffs and boomed eight kicks into the end zone for touchbacks.
Elmwood-Murdock 30 30 8 6 – 74
Johnson-Brock 14 6 14 8 – 42
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Spohr 5 run (conversion good)
EM – Drake 65 run (conversion good)
EM – Willey 16 pass from Spohr (conversion good)
EM – Spohr 1 run (conversion no good)
JB – Kickoff return (conversion good)
JB – Touchdown pass (conversion no good)
2nd Quarter
EM – Spohr 36 run (conversion no good)
JB – Touchdown pass (conversion good)
EM – Spohr 1 run (conversion good)
EM – Drake 5 pass from Spohr (conversion good)
EM – Hosier 42 punt return (conversion good)
JB – Touchdown run (conversion good)
3rd Quarter
JB – Kickoff return (conversion no good)
JB – Touchdown run (conversion no good)
EM – Spohr 54 run (conversion good)
4th Quarter
EM – Drake run (conversion no good)