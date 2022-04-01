 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights start golf season at Syracuse tournament

2022 Elmwood-Murdock boys golf

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers launched shots on fairways for the first time in 2022 at the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights traveled to Syracuse Country Club on Tuesday for the nine-team tournament. Elmwood-Murdock placed fifth with a score of 393. Milford (353) edged Yutan (358) for the team championship.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights overcame tough weather conditions at the meet. Golfers competed in 40-degree temperatures that felt even colder due to high winds.

“Nate Lockman led us today with a solid career best for a third-place individual medal,” Backemeyer said. “The playing conditions were difficult with high winds and cold.”

Lockman earned a spot in the awards ceremony with his work on the course. He fired a 39 on the front nine and pocketed a 45 on the back nine for a round of 84.

Easton Miller finished 24th with a round of 100 and Jeston Junker was 29th with a 104. Nate Rust (105) and Drake Clements (114) added scores for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to host Palmyra in a dual at Grandpa’s Woods on Monday, April 4. Action will begin at 4 p.m. The team will travel to Friend on the morning of April 6 for the Friend Invite.

Team Results

Milford 353, Yutan 358, Lincoln Lutheran 359, Lincoln Christian 366, Elmwood-Murdock 393, Friend 397, Syracuse 401, Nebraska City 514, Exeter-Milligan 516

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 39-45 84 (3rd), Nate Rust 53-52 105 (32nd), Easton Miller 52-48 100 (24th), Jeston Junker 51-53 104 (29th), Drake Clements 59-55 114 (36th)

