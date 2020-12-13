Knights stop AGHS with stifling defense

Ashland-Greenwood held Elmwood-Murdock to three points in the second quarter and led 24-15 at halftime. The Knights felt their offense would begin to pick up in the second half, so their top focus was playing stingy defense.

“We knew 12 (Libal) and 3 (Chloe Bergsten) were their top shooters, so we wanted to make it as hard as we could for them to get good looks,” Dwyer said. “One of our main adjustments at halftime was closing out better on their shooters, and the girls did an awesome job with that. I can’t say enough about the way they played on defense in the second half.”

Elmwood-Murdock employed a 2-1-2 zone to keep Ashland-Greenwood from taking many shots in the paint. They also put hands in the faces of AGHS perimeter players on long-distance attempts. The strategy caused the Bluejays to finish 4-of-20 from 3-point distance in the game.

Sela Rikli’s basket off an assist by Ella Zierott brought E-M within 27-24 early in the fourth quarter. The Knights then made their rebounding skills pay off. Bailey Frahm’s offensive rebound and putback made it 27-26, and Zierott sank one free throw to tie the game. Rikli then hauled in an offensive rebound with 3:15 left and made a basket to give the Knights the lead.

Dwyer said E-M athletes wanted to keep up the defensive pressure in the final three minutes.