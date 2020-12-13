Knights stop AGHS with stifling defense

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock completed a winning jigsaw puzzle against Ashland-Greenwood on Friday night by piecing together one of the top defensive efforts in recent memory.
The Knights employed stifling defense to rally past AGHS 37-29. Elmwood-Murdock limited the Bluejays to five points in the second half and did not give up a field goal in the final 16 minutes. Ashland-Greenwood made three free throws in the third quarter and two in the fourth period.
E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said the Knights used their mental toughness to ace the test against AGHS. Ashland-Greenwood threatened to run away from E-M with a 9-0 explosion in the first three minutes. Elmwood-Murdock athletes maintained their composure and worked together to find a way to win.
“The other night against Louisville we started out the same way, but the girls were able to come back and win that game too,” Dwyer said. “They’re young but they have a way of handling pressure that’s really great to see. I’m really proud of the way this team has faced adversity. They don’t quit, they don’t give up and they rally around each other in a positive way.”
Ashland-Greenwood senior Saige Craven scored six points in the first 70 seconds, and Kiara Libal’s 3-pointer a minute later made it 9-0. E-M responded with its own 9-0 run over the next 4:05. Jayden Halferty, Tatum Backemeyer and Lexi Bacon sank baskets in front of their home fans.
Ashland-Greenwood held Elmwood-Murdock to three points in the second quarter and led 24-15 at halftime. The Knights felt their offense would begin to pick up in the second half, so their top focus was playing stingy defense.
“We knew 12 (Libal) and 3 (Chloe Bergsten) were their top shooters, so we wanted to make it as hard as we could for them to get good looks,” Dwyer said. “One of our main adjustments at halftime was closing out better on their shooters, and the girls did an awesome job with that. I can’t say enough about the way they played on defense in the second half.”
Elmwood-Murdock employed a 2-1-2 zone to keep Ashland-Greenwood from taking many shots in the paint. They also put hands in the faces of AGHS perimeter players on long-distance attempts. The strategy caused the Bluejays to finish 4-of-20 from 3-point distance in the game.
Sela Rikli’s basket off an assist by Ella Zierott brought E-M within 27-24 early in the fourth quarter. The Knights then made their rebounding skills pay off. Bailey Frahm’s offensive rebound and putback made it 27-26, and Zierott sank one free throw to tie the game. Rikli then hauled in an offensive rebound with 3:15 left and made a basket to give the Knights the lead.
Dwyer said E-M athletes wanted to keep up the defensive pressure in the final three minutes.
“You could feel the momentum swinging our way, but Ashland-Greenwood’s a really good team,” Dwyer said. “They’re very senior-laden and they know what they’re doing out there, so we knew we had to keep it up. If you let your guard down against them they’ll make you pay, so I was proud to see that the girls recognized that. Our intensity stayed high the whole way through.”
Halferty made it 34-28 with a high-flying rebound and putback with 51.7 seconds to go. Frahm blocked a 3-point attempt by Ashland-Greenwood with 30 seconds left, and the team sank three free throws down the stretch to win.
Bailey Frahm helped the Knights with eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, one rebound and one block. Bacon produced five points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks, and Rikli netted five points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Halferty finished the evening with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Zierott generated five points, two boards, two assists and two pass deflections, and Backemeyer collected five points, two rebounds and one assist. Laney Frahm chipped in two assists and one steal for the Knights.
Ashland-Greenwood 14 10 3 2 – 29
Elmwood-Murdock 12 3 7 15 – 37
Ashland-Greenwood (29)
Bergsten 1-8 0-0 3, Libal 4-15 2-4 13, vonRentzell 1-7 0-0 2, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Craven 3-11 4-5 10, Edmisten 0-4 1-2 1, Pike 0-0 0-0 0, Tonjes 0-1 0-0 0, Keith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-47 7-11 29.
Elmwood-Murdock (37)
Rikli 2-2 1-2 5, B. Frahm 2-6 3-8 8, Zierott 2-5 0-0 5, Halferty 3-7 2-5 8, Bacon 2-9 1-1 5, Backemeyer 2-3 0-0 5, L. Frahm 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 7-16 37.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!