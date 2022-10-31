Knights stop Hi-Line in postseason battle

ELMWOOD – Small goals helped Elmwood-Murdock reach a big moment in program history Friday night after the team’s playoff game against Hi-Line.

Eighth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock stopped ninth-seeded Hi-Line 50-30 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Knights remained unbeaten at home this season and won their ninth game of the year. The team also advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

E-M head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights were thrilled to move to the quarterfinals. He said viewing the season as a series of weekly segments helped E-M pave a successful path on the 2022 schedule.

“It’s fantastic,” Steffen said. “All year we’ve had a goal of going 1-0 for that particular week, and I think that’s helped us get where we are. When you stay in the moment and keep your goals small and manageable, you have a good chance of getting to your big goals. You chip away at it bit by bit, and that’s what this team has done.

“Every week they’ve come ready to play and have been focused on going 1-0. It’s really exciting to see them earn this type of success. I’m extremely proud of their effort.”

The Knights accomplished the feat against a Hi-Line team that entered the game with confidence. The Bulls (8-2) scored more than 50 points against five of their regular-season opponents, and they won six of their early games by double digits.

Hi-Line’s lineup included several large linemen and the backfield presence of All-State sprinter Ryker Evans. He caused havoc for Hi-Line throughout the first half with his running talents. Steffen said one of E-M’s primary goals was slowing down Evans as much as possible.

“Number 11 (Evans) is the best player we’ve had to prepare for all season,” Steffen said. “By far the best player. The way he can avoid tackles, make you miss, cut back across the field, run away from you. He’s a great all-around player and he showed that tonight.”

Elmwood-Murdock (9-1) grabbed a 13-0 lead within the first seven minutes. Cade Hosier capped a 51-yard opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown run, and Sam Clements pounced on a Hi-Line fumble on an off-target option pitch. The Knights capitalized with a 27-yard drive that ended with Reid Fletcher’s short touchdown run.

A tough run by Hosier up the middle from the 4-yard line pushed the gap to 19-8 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bulls responded with a nine-play scoring series to get within 19-16, and E-M countered with a similar scoring drive to boost it back to 25-16.

Evans then showcased his abilities on the next play. He started to his right and broke free of four tacklers with his leg strength. He cut back to the lefthand side and sprinted 38 yards for a touchdown.

E-M junior Riley Wilson picked off a Hi-Line pass on the next series, and Fletcher connected with Hosier on a 34-yard touchdown strike to make it 31-24. Both defenses held firm in the final 1:15 to keep the seven-point margin at halftime.

The Knights elevated their defensive presence in the final 24 minutes. Elmwood-Murdock gave up just two first downs after the break and pitched a shutout against Hi-Line’s offense. Hi-Line’s only second-half points came on a kickoff return with 4:37 to play.

“Our defense showed up tonight,” Steffen said. “Hi-Line has a great team and they can move the football up and down the field, so to hold them down the way we did showed a lot about the way our guys prepared. I thought we played fairly well in the first half, and then the guys just stepped it up another level in the second half. That was fun to watch.”

The score remained 31-24 throughout the third quarter. Braden Mommens ended one of Hi-Line’s drives when he knocked the football loose and recovered the fumble at the 13-yard line. The team stopped the Bulls on the next two series to set up a game-changing scoring drive.

Elmwood-Murdock took over on downs with 9:59 to play and chewed up 5:13 on the clock. Fletcher finished the 43-yard series with a touchdown run from the 1-yard line.

The Bulls pulled within 39-30 after returning the ensuing kickoff, but E-M fans breathed a sigh of relief on Elmwood-Murdock’s next play from scrimmage. Hosier found a hole on the lefthand side, escaped the grasp of one tackler and raced 50 yards to pay dirt. He then added a two-point run to create a 47-30 lead with 4:25 to go.

Hosier ended the night with 148 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also caught three passes for 55 yards and one score.

Fletcher finished 13-of-17 through the air for 168 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 14 times for 27 yards and three touchdowns. Rylan Kastens ran six times for 22 yards and Dashiell Coleman had two carries for four yards.

Henry Coleman led the receiving corps with seven catches for 105 yards. Wilson snagged two passes for 14 yards and Mommens made one 14-yard reception.

Mommens and Clements each recovered one fumble and Wilson made one interception. Hosier pocketed six solo and nine assisted tackles, Wilson made five solo and five assisted stops and Mommens had five solo tackles and one sack.

Clements finished with three solo and three assisted tackles with one sack. Fletcher posted three solo tackles and Kayden Bacon tallied two solo and two assisted stops with one sack. Reagan vonRentzell had one solo and two assisted tackles, Henry Coleman made two solo plays and Max Wynegar posted one solo and one assisted tackle.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s (10-0) for the quarterfinals. The teams will play in North Platte at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The winner will face either fifth-seeded Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) or fourth-seeded Riverside (9-1) in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11.

Hi-Line 8 16 0 6 – 30

Elmwood-Murdock 19 12 0 19 – 50

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

EM – Hosier 16 run (D. Coleman kick), 8:29

EM – Fletcher 2 run (kick blocked), 5:17

HL – Bullis 53 run (Bullis run), 4:41

EM – Hosier 4 run (pass no good), 0:20

2nd Quarter

HL – Reiners 7 pass from Whittaker (Evans run), 8:00

EM – Fletcher 1 run (pass no good), 4:52

HL – R. Evans 38 run (T. Evans run), 4:34

EM – Hosier 34 pass from Fletcher (kick no good), 1:23

4th Quarter

EM – Fletcher 1 run (Hosier run), 4:46

HL – Hecox 45 kickoff return (run no good), 4:37

EM – Hosier 50 run (Hosier run), 4:25

EM – D. Coleman 25 field goal, 0:32