Knights stop NCL in final seconds

NEBRASKA CITY – The Elmwood-Murdock girls have been soaking in a library-sized amount of basketball knowledge in practices for the past several weeks.

That helped them check out a winning scorebook Friday afternoon against Nebraska City Lourdes.

The Knights rallied past NCL in the final seconds to win the game 41-40. Tatum Backemeyer made three free throws in the final 90 seconds and Jordan Vogler drained two free throws with 6.8 seconds to play. The team then made a defensive stand on the final play of the Nebraska City Lourdes Early Bird Invite matchup.

E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased to see the team pull out an important victory. The Knights played less than 24 hours after a season-opening game at Yutan.

“Nebraska City Lourdes is always a good test for us,” Dwyer said. “They’re fast and tall and can shoot the ball well, so it was really nice to see that we found a way to win. We made a few too many turnovers and have some things to work on out there, but the girls did a nice job of making plays when they needed to. This was a good win for us.”

Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) relied on defense to erase a second-half deficit. The team limited NCL to just two points in the first 5:53 of the fourth period. That helped Elmwood-Murdock take a 36-34 lead with just under three minutes to play.

“We’re going to be hanging our hat on the defensive end during the early part of the year, and the girls did a nice job of that tonight,” Dwyer said. “The offense is going to take a little time to develop, but our defense is something that we’re always going to have. We forced a couple of turnovers early in the fourth quarter to get back in it, and we made the right plays in the last few seconds.”

Both teams began the game with productive offenses. Nebraska City Lourdes (0-2) scored seven points in the first two minutes, and Elmwood-Murdock created a 7-7 tie midway through the period.

Nebraska City Lourdes tried to pull away with a scoring spree in the second quarter. The team posted points on five of six trips to create a 20-11 lead. Tatum Backemeyer’s stop-and-pop 3-pointer brought E-M within 20-14, and the Knights kept the halftime gap at 22-15.

The schools traded baskets in the third quarter to set up a dramatic finish. Elmwood-Murdock forced three straight turnovers to begin the fourth period, and Laney Frahm fired an outlet pass to Brooke Goudie for a go-ahead fast-break basket. Brooklyn Mans then sank a trey from the top of the arc to make it 36-34 with 2:44 left.

Nebraska City Lourdes built a 40-38 lead with 50 seconds to go. Backemeyer made one free throw with 26.1 seconds left, and Elmwood-Murdock then forced a turnover after trapping NCL in the corner.

Vogler was hacked on the arm while trying to drive toward the basket with 6.8 seconds to go. She knocked home both free throws to give the Knights a 41-40 lead. NCL had a final chance for the game-winning basket, but the team’s attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Mans, Goudie and Annie Backemeyer each played key minutes for Elmwood-Murdock. The three freshmen combined for nine points in just their second varsity game. Dwyer said their basketball knowledge would continue to grow as the season moved along.

“It’s a different level of basketball than junior high in terms of physicality, speed, just about everything,” Dwyer said. “The younger girls are picking things up pretty quickly. They’re learning that the plays that might have worked in junior high aren’t going to work in a varsity game, so they’ve been adjusting well. It’s a learning process.”

Tatum Backemeyer guided Elmwood-Murdock with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. She also took one charge on the defensive end. Vogler generated ten points and two rebounds and Frahm produced nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

Ella Zierott helped E-M with six rebounds and three steals, and Goudie collected four points, four steals, two boards and one assist. Madie Justesen hauled in three rebounds, Mans scored three points and Annie Backemeyer had two points. Jacie Fleischman gave the team defensive help during the night.

Elmwood-Murdock 7 8 11 15 – 41

Nebraska City Lourdes 12 10 10 8 – 40

Elmwood-Murdock (41)

T. Backemeyer 3-12 6-12 13, Frahm 3-9 2-3 9, Zierott 0-2 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Goudie 2-4 0-0 4, Vogler 3-4 4-6 10, Mans 1-2 0-0 3, A. Backemeyer 1-1 0-0 2, Fleischman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 13-35 12-23 41.

Nebraska City Lourdes (40)

Janer-Blanes 3-6 0-0 9, Baumert 1-5 1-2 3, Kreifels 2-9 8-10 12, Fulton 1-5 3-4 5, Madison 1-4 0-0 2, Rodriguez 2-3 0-1 4, Gygi 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 12-36 13-21 40.

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31

The Knights tipped off the season Thursday night against Yutan. The Chieftains doubled up E-M 26-13 in the first half and weathered a comeback attempt. Elmwood-Murdock cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter before Yutan (1-0) put the game away.

Tatum Backemeyer ended the evening with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Frahm chipped in three points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and four pass deflections, and Zierott collected three points, three boards, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections.

Vogler pocketed four points and Goudie tallied two points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Justesen scored two points and Mans had three rebounds and one pass deflection. Annie Backemeyer added defensive minutes for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 7 8 10 – 31

Yutan 10 16 7 6 – 39

Elmwood-Murdock (31)

T. Backemeyer 5-13 5-13 17, Frahm 1-8 0-1 3, Zierott 1-3 0-0 3, Justesen 1-2 0-0 2, Goudie 1-3 0-0 2, Vogler 1-7 2-4 4, A. Backemeyer 0-1 0-0 0, Mans 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 10-41 7-18 31.

Yutan (39)

Lewis 2, Kube 2, Josoff 8, My. Tichota 2, Ma. Tichota 13, Shield 0, Andrew 3, Husing 9, Benjamin 0, Trent 0.