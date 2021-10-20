Knights sweep Falcons in front of home crowd

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock made winning connections on the volleyball court Tuesday night during a home sweep of Freeman.

The Knights dialed up a 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the final regular-season contest of the year. The team played in front of a supportive crowd throughout the hour-long match. Nearly every member of the student section wore pink as a way to increase breast cancer awareness.

Freeman (11-17) kept pressure on the Knights throughout game one. The Falcons sliced Elmwood-Murdock’s early lead to 18-17 before E-M regained control. Elmwood-Murdock (21-8) dominated action in game two and withstood Freeman’s comeback effort in game three.

Brenna Schmidt gave the Knights plenty of firepower at the net with 17 kills on 29 swings. She posted a .517 hitting percentage and went 4-of-4 serving with one ace. She also made two solo blocks, two digs and one serve reception.

Sela Rikli helped the team with 20 assists and five digs. She also finished 14-of-14 serving with two aces. Lexi Bacon delivered eight kills, 17 digs, 32 serve receptions and two assists. She boosted the team at the service line with one ace in her 13-of-14 night.

Tatum Backemeyer collected 15 digs, nine serve receptions and one assist, and Laney Frahm tallied one kill, one ace, ten digs and nine assists. Jordan Vogler produced four kills and six digs, Madie Justesen pocketed six digs and eight serve receptions and Bailey Frahm had four kills and one dig. Audri Romero chipped in one kill for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock will begin the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at Mead on Monday night. The second-seeded Knights will face third-seeded Archbishop Bergan (22-10) at 7 p.m.

Top-seeded Mead (25-3) and fourth-seeded Cedar Bluffs (7-22) will play in the day’s first match at 5:30 p.m. The winners will square off in the championship match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mead.

