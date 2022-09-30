Knights sweep Mead in volleyball match

MURDOCK – Steady play on both offense and defense helped Elmwood-Murdock stay in front of Mead in their conference match Thursday evening.

The Knights took down the Raiders 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 in front of a large number of supporters in E-M’s gym. Elmwood-Murdock stopped Mead from gaining scoring traction by picking up 57 digs on the court. The team also hammered home 35 kills and finished with 16 aces at the service line.

E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said the Knights did a nice job after setbacks to Syracuse and Palmyra two nights earlier.

“We played much better than we did on Tuesday,” Justesen said. “We didn’t make a lot of silly errors tonight, and I thought we kept our composure when things didn’t start out so well. On our first 14 points we missed seven serves, and we don’t normally do that. Normally we’re a really good team when it comes to serving, so we’ll continue to work on that.

“I’m proud of the girls. They did a nice job to overcome all of that and win tonight.”

Justesen said she was happy to see the way the Knights regrouped from Tuesday night’s triangular. Syracuse defeated Elmwood-Murdock 25-14, 25-12 and Palmyra stopped the Knights 25-12, 18-25, 25-22 on Syracuse’s court. Elmwood-Murdock (13-7) had won eight straight matches prior to meeting the Rockets and Panthers.

“It was good to see them bounce back from that,” Justesen said. “Over the course of the season you’re going to have times when things don’t go your way, and it’s important to try to stay focused and keep your heads up. We lost to a couple of really good teams on Tuesday, and the girls did a good job of making sure that there weren’t any after-effects from that tonight.”

Mead (5-16) stayed with the Knights for the majority of game one, but Elmwood-Murdock pulled away from the Raiders to win 25-18. The teams were tied at 5-5 in game two, but kills from Charley Hanes and Jordan Vogler and an ace by Tatum Backemeyer put E-M on a winning path. Brooke Goudie added a pair of late kills to seal the 25-13 victory.

Mead stayed within 12-8 in game three before the Knights took control. Teammates erupted with joy after Laney Frahm delivered an ace block to make it 15-9, and a kill by Madie Justesen kept the gap at 20-13. Action ended after the Raiders made a service error on match point.

Vogler paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 13 kills and a .250 hitting percentage. She also made one ace, 15 digs and five serve receptions.

Tatum Backemeyer was a defensive sparkplug with 19 digs and 21 serve receptions. She also finished 19-of-19 serving with six aces. Annie Backemeyer produced six kills and Frahm went 17-of-18 at the service line with five aces. Frahm also registered two kills, three blocks, five digs and 26 assists.

Justesen helped the Knights with ten digs, two assists, two serve receptions, two aces and two kills. Hanes collected six kills, one solo block and one assist, and Goudie generated four kills, two aces, five digs and one assist. Ava Hohman chipped in three assists and Cassidy Callaway tallied two kills, one dig and two serve receptions.

Zoe Zierott made three serve receptions and one dig and Riley Gordon went 6-of-6 from the service line. Brooklyn Mans saw court time for the team in the match.

Janie Munter led Mead with ten kills and one ace. Lillian Flynn had 13 digs and 26 serve receptions and Emily Kuhr went 12-of-13 serving with one ace.

Elmwood-Murdock will play in the Clarkson-Leigh Invite on Saturday. The Knights will play Clarkson-Leigh in the first round at 10 a.m. Howells-Dodge, Pender, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Wynot, Cross County and David City Aquinas will also be in the tournament.