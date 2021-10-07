Knights sweep Sterling with strong performance

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes boarded a successful airplane of momentum Thursday night after enjoying early success against Sterling.

The Knights remained in that positive flight path against the Jets the rest of the evening.

Elmwood-Murdock defeated Sterling 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 in front of a supportive home crowd. The Knights (16-6) won for the seventh time in their last nine matches with a strong effort in all statistical categories. E-M posted a .346 hitting percentage, carded nine aces and frustrated Sterling attackers with 14 blocks, 58 digs and 36 serve receptions.

E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said she was pleased to watch the team perform well throughout the match. The Knights kept Sterling from gaining energy by blocking shots, making running saves and pounding attacks to the court.

“We got rid of a lot of the ups and downs that we’ve been having, which was nice to see,” Justesen said. “Sometimes we’ve had letdowns after winning the first set, but that wasn’t the case tonight. The girls did a really nice job of staying after it and playing at a high level the whole way through. I’m very happy with that.”

Justesen said the team was encouraged by the loud crowd in the stands. The student section raised their shoes several times during the match for one cheer, and they made “ace train” motions each time there was a point-scoring serve.

“Our home crowd has been amazing for us the last three matches,” Justesen said. “They’ve come here with a lot of energy, and that’s given us a huge boost of momentum. The girls really appreciate seeing everyone here supporting them in such a positive way.”

The Knights dominated Sterling (9-10) throughout the opening game. Serving runs from Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon gave the team a 12-2 lead, and kills from Jordan Vogler and Bailey Frahm kept the gap at 19-7. The team swept the final two points to win 25-11.

Sterling tried to even things up during the first part of game two. Sophomore Lauren Harms made one kill and two consecutive aces to bring the team within 11-8. Ace blocks from Bailey Frahm and Brenna Schmidt put the team ahead 16-12, and Sela Rikli continued the momentum with an ace block. E-M won the final eight points of the game.

Laney Frahm kept E-M in a winning frame of mind with two aces in the first five points of game three. A kill and ace block from Schmidt gave the squad a 16-7 lead, and another kill by Schmidt kept the Knights ahead 22-15. Bailey Frahm made ace blocks on two of the final three points to seal the victory.

Schmidt guided the team’s offense with 17 kills on 25 swings for a .640 hitting percentage. She also went 7-of-7 serving with one ace and pocketed two solo and six assisted blocks. Schmidt was honored after the match for collecting her 1,000th career kill.

Bailey Frahm knocked home eight kills on 19 swings for a .316 hitting percentage. She finished 14-of-14 serving with two aces and made three solo and four assisted blocks.

Lexi Bacon helped the Knights with three aces in her 20-of-22 serving effort. She added one kill, 22 digs and 15 serve receptions. Rikli generated 16 assists, eight digs and one solo block, and Vogler collected five kills, one solo block and two digs.

Laney Frahm dished out 11 assists, made three aces and added two kills and one solo block. Madie Justesen tallied one kill, seven digs and five serve receptions, and Tatum Backemeyer anchored the back row with 15 serve receptions and 15 digs. Cassidy Callaway gave the Knights a 6-of-6 effort in her serving role.

