Knights take down Brownell-Talbot

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock turned its defensive intensity from a calm pond into a raging river after halftime Friday night against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The Knights relied on their defense to pick up a 35-18 district victory over the Raiders. Omaha Brownell-Talbot scored twice in the first half but watched Elmwood-Murdock stop multiple drives after the break. E-M recovered one fumble, picked off two passes and returned an interception for a touchdown in the final 24 minutes.
E-M head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights (3-2) picked up their intensity level after intermission. He said that played a major role in the outcome against a Brownell-Talbot team that had entered the evening 3-1.
“The game is so much easier when the defense plays with passion,” Steffen said. “In the first half we were timid and didn’t have good pursuit to the football. In the second half we played like our hair was on fire. That made a big difference in how things turned out.”
Omaha Brownell-Talbot jumped ahead of the Knights on the opening drive. The team marched 65 yards downfield with multiple pass completions. Tommy Pugsley ended the series when he found Austin Vetter wide open in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
E-M responded with a 13-play scoring drive that covered 65 yards. Reid Fletcher faked an inside handoff at the 5-yard line and ran into the end zone with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Raiders carried the momentum with them into halftime after scoring 1:58 before the break. Pugsley kept the drive going with a 20-yard scramble near midfield, and he connected with Vetter on an 18-yard touchdown catch near the righthand pylon.
Elmwood-Murdock sailed ahead of the Raiders in the third quarter. Cade Hosier sprinted 42 yards down the Brownell-Talbot sideline for a touchdown on the team’s first drive of the second half.
Noah Arent intercepted a pass on Brownell-Talbot’s next series, and E-M made the Raiders pay for the turnover with points on the scoreboard. Jared Drake posted a short touchdown run to give E-M a 22-12 lead.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot kept its comeback hopes alive early in the fourth quarter. Pugsley found Dylan Scott for a 33-yard touchdown catch on a fourth-and-20 play with 10:42 remaining. The Raiders then recovered a well-executed onside kick near midfield.
E-M’s defense stepped into the spotlight after that. Jax Spellman recovered a fumble at the 35-yard line to ruin Brownell-Talbot’s potential scoring drive. The Knights cashed in the opportunity on Arent’s 24-yard touchdown run two minutes later.
Arent gave the Knights a double-digit lead after he intercepted a pass at the 30-yard line with 7:34 left. He gathered his balance, ran down E-M’s sideline and dove into the end zone for a touchdown.
Steffen said the Knights gained confidence by overcoming adversity during the first part of the game. He said the team would use those lessons this week during a road matchup with Weeping Water (4-1). The Indians and Knights will play their key district contest at 7 p.m.
“We bought into all of the little details in the second half,” Steffen said. “I don’t know if we were looking ahead to next week’s game with Weeping Water or not, but we didn’t start out tonight’s game as well as we should have.
“But give credit to Brownell-Talbot. They came out and punched us in the mouth and forced us to respond. I’m proud of our kids for doing that, especially in the second half. We recovered and we won a hard-fought game against a good team.”
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 6 6 0 6 – 18
Elmwood-Murdock 7 0 15 13 – 35
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
OBT – Vetter 24 pass from Pugsley (pass no good), 8:30
EM – Fletcher 5 run (Coleman kick), 2:00
2nd Quarter
OBT – Vetter 18 pass from Pugsley (run no good), 1:58
3rd Quarter
EM – Hosier 42 run (Fletcher run), 9:27
EM – Drake 4 run (Coleman kick), 1:01
4th Quarter
OBT – Scott 33 pass from Pugsley (pass no good), 10:42
EM – Arent 24 run (run no good), 8:35
EM – Arent 30 interception return (Coleman kick), 7:34
