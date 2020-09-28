Knights take down Brownell-Talbot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock turned its defensive intensity from a calm pond into a raging river after halftime Friday night against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Knights relied on their defense to pick up a 35-18 district victory over the Raiders. Omaha Brownell-Talbot scored twice in the first half but watched Elmwood-Murdock stop multiple drives after the break. E-M recovered one fumble, picked off two passes and returned an interception for a touchdown in the final 24 minutes.

E-M head coach Lance Steffen said the Knights (3-2) picked up their intensity level after intermission. He said that played a major role in the outcome against a Brownell-Talbot team that had entered the evening 3-1.

“The game is so much easier when the defense plays with passion,” Steffen said. “In the first half we were timid and didn’t have good pursuit to the football. In the second half we played like our hair was on fire. That made a big difference in how things turned out.”

Omaha Brownell-Talbot jumped ahead of the Knights on the opening drive. The team marched 65 yards downfield with multiple pass completions. Tommy Pugsley ended the series when he found Austin Vetter wide open in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.