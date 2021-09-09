Knights take down Tigers on court

FALLS CITY – Elmwood-Murdock spoiled Falls City’s perfect volleyball season Tuesday night with a strong showing in every statistical category.
The Knights defeated the Tigers 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 in the FCHS gym. All five of Elmwood-Murdock’s top attackers had positive hitting percentages and the team finished with a .264 mark. E-M slammed home kills on 40 percent of their attempts.
The Tigers (5-1) had entered the evening with confidence after winning their first five matches of the year. Falls City had swept Southern and Johnson County Central in triangulars and had defeated Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
Elmwood-Murdock (6-2) put an end to that winning streak with key efforts across the court. The team finished with 52 kills and went 67-of-73 serving with four aces. Elmwood-Murdock defenders scooped up 78 digs and held Falls City to a .061 hitting percentage.
Brenna Schmidt guided the Knights with 25 kills on 49 swings. She collected a .367 hitting percentage and added two solo blocks, four digs and one serve reception.
Bailey Frahm fueled E-M’s offense with 12 kills on 26 attempts for a .308 hitting percentage. She went 12-of-13 serving with one ace and tacked on two solo blocks and three digs.
Lexi Bacon and Tatum Backemeyer each posted double-double nights on defense. Bacon pocketed 16 digs and 29 serve receptions and Backemeyer made 24 digs and 16 serve receptions. Bacon posted nine kills, one assist and went 10-of-11 serving with one ace, while Backemeyer chipped in one assist and went 6-of-6 at the stripe with one ace.
Madie Justesen delivered five kills, 14 digs and ten serve receptions for Elmwood-Murdock. She also went 12-of-13 serving with one ace.
Sela Rikli and Laney Frahm guided Elmwood-Murdock from their setter spots. Both Knights compiled 21 assists during the evening. Rikli added one kill and 11 digs and Frahm finished 18-of-19 serving with one ace.
Elmwood-Murdock will play in the Malcolm Invite today and Saturday. The team will then take part in a triangular with Conestoga and Louisville on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Action will start at 5 p.m. at Louisville. Conestoga will play Louisville at 5 p.m., Elmwood-Murdock will face Conestoga at 6 p.m. and the Lions and Knights will compete at 7 p.m.