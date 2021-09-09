Knights take down Tigers on court

FALLS CITY – Elmwood-Murdock spoiled Falls City’s perfect volleyball season Tuesday night with a strong showing in every statistical category.

The Knights defeated the Tigers 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 in the FCHS gym. All five of Elmwood-Murdock’s top attackers had positive hitting percentages and the team finished with a .264 mark. E-M slammed home kills on 40 percent of their attempts.

The Tigers (5-1) had entered the evening with confidence after winning their first five matches of the year. Falls City had swept Southern and Johnson County Central in triangulars and had defeated Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Elmwood-Murdock (6-2) put an end to that winning streak with key efforts across the court. The team finished with 52 kills and went 67-of-73 serving with four aces. Elmwood-Murdock defenders scooped up 78 digs and held Falls City to a .061 hitting percentage.

Brenna Schmidt guided the Knights with 25 kills on 49 swings. She collected a .367 hitting percentage and added two solo blocks, four digs and one serve reception.

Bailey Frahm fueled E-M’s offense with 12 kills on 26 attempts for a .308 hitting percentage. She went 12-of-13 serving with one ace and tacked on two solo blocks and three digs.