Knights take on Freeman in pair of league games

FREEMAN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes resumed their basketball seasons Tuesday night with a doubleheader at Freeman.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 53, Freeman 25

The Knights dominated the Falcons in the first game of the evening. Elmwood-Murdock raced out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter and continued to be aggressive. The team went up 28-6 at the break and expanded the gap to 44-13 after three quarters.

Elmwood-Murdock (14-2) took advantage of 20 Freeman turnovers and overwhelmed the Falcons inside. The team scored 32 points in the paint and outrebounded Freeman 34-23. The Knights grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and made assists on 14 of their 20 baskets.

Lexi Bacon highlighted the team’s night with key production on both ends of the floor. She drained four free throws and went 6-of-6 from the field during her 18-point evening. She chipped in six rebounds, one assist, three steals and five pass deflections.

Laney Frahm helped the Knights with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. Brenna Schmidt poured in eight points, four rebounds and two pass deflections, and Bailey Frahm contributed six points, five rebounds, three assists and three pass deflections.

Tatum Backemeyer ended the evening with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Ella Zierott generated four points, two assists, two steals and two rebounds, and Jordan Vogler pocketed two points, one steal, one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections.

Sela Rikli gave the team two assists, one rebound and two pass deflections at the point guard spot. Isabelle Halferty scored three points, Charley Hanes posted one point and Madie Justesen hauled in two rebounds. Jacie Fleischman tallied one rebound and Dakota Glasshoff saw court time.

Ruby Hindera led Freeman (6-10) with eight points and three rebounds. Lexi Winkle added six points and three boards for the Falcons.

Elmwood-Murdock 21 7 16 9 – 53

Freeman 3 3 7 12 – 25

Elmwood-Murdock (53)

Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 2-10 2-4 6, Zierott 1-6 1-3 4, Bacon 6-6 4-9 18, Schmidt 4-11 0-1 8, Backemeyer 2-6 0-1 4, L. Frahm 3-6 0-0 7, Vogler 1-4 0-0 2, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-2 0, Halferty 1-2 1-2 3, Glasshoff 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 9-24 53.

Freeman (25)

Hindera 4-4 0-0 8, Buhr 0-1 0-0 0, Haner 0-2 0-0 0, Winkle 2-6 1-2 6, Mahler 1-7 2-3 4, Holland 2-7 0-0 4, Boyer 0-0 0-2 0, Eisenbarth 1-1 0-1 2, Reed 0-0 1-2 1, Podtburg 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Pella 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 4-10 25.

Freeman 49, Elmwood-Murdock boys 28

Freeman relied on fast-break layups to stop the Knights (4-11). Freeman (16-1) made several steals near midcourt and converted those chances into points on the other end in the first half. The team led 14-6 after one quarter and expanded the halftime gap to 27-9.

Henry Coleman led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 11 points. Reid Fletcher scored eight points, Nate Rust tallied seven points and Riley Wilson pitched in two points.

A trio of double-figure scorers helped Freeman pick up the home victory. Taylan Vetrovsky collected 16 points, Holden Ruse pocketed 15 points and Carter Niles had 12 points.

Freeman’s only loss this season was a 42-22 setback to Auburn in mid-December. The team has won 13 games by double digits.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 3 6 13 – 28

Freeman 14 13 10 12 – 49

