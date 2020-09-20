Knights take on Indians in conference matchup

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock relied on its resiliency to register a home victory over Weeping Water on the volleyball court.
The Knights stopped Weeping Water 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday evening. Weeping Water made comeback attempts in all three games but Elmwood-Murdock was able to stop each rally. E-M won its third straight match and improved to 9-8.
E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said the Knights have been making steady strides throughout the first three weeks of the season. She felt that played a major factor during the match.
“The girls accomplished their goal, which was to win in three,” Justesen said. “We had some errors at times, but I think a lot of that is because we’re such a young team. We graduated a lot of veteran players last year, and the girls this year have been learning a lot and are doing a good job of making progress.
“What I’ve been really pleased to see is that they’ve been able to work through struggles and come out tougher on the other side. There were a couple of times tonight where we lost momentum, but the girls fought back and showed a lot of resiliency. That’s an encouraging sign.”
Weeping Water head coach Ty Peteranetz said the Indians also gained a great deal from the contest. The team put together several scoring sprees and appeared confident in both the front and back rows.
“I thought we made huge strides tonight,” Peteranetz said. “This was one of the best games that we’ve played this year, and I told the girls that afterwards. We did a lot of nice things out there. We just have to do them more often. Our goal right now is to do all of those good things more often.”
Elmwood-Murdock doubled up Weeping Water 14-7 in the early going of game one, and the team later built the gap to 20-11. The Indians roared back thanks to two aces from Sammi Burch and a kill and ace block from Karley Ridge. WWHS moved within 22-21 before E-M won the final four points.
Weeping Water (4-8) attempted to make the same type of comeback in game two. The Indians sliced an 11-3 deficit to 16-14 midway through the stanza. E-M regained control with kills by Bailey Frahm and Abby Petersen and an ace from Lexi Bacon. Brenna Schmidt gave the team a 2-0 lead with a game-ending kill.
Elmwood-Murdock maintained a lead of three to six points for most of game three. A kill from Bacon made it 17-13 and ended a mini-rally by Weeping Water. Schmidt slammed a kill to the court for a 23-18 edge, and the Knights claimed the match by winning the final point in a joust at the net.
Peteranetz said Weeping Water showed promising signs on offense. The team registered 20 kills against an athletic E-M defense.
“Our defense and serve receive has been pretty good all year, but it’s taken a little longer for our offense to get going on a consistent basis,” Peteranetz said. “Our attacking tonight was much better, and we were going up against a pretty tough defense at the net. They had the mindset of wanting to terminate, and that’s what I want to see. I want them to have the goal of terminating every time they attack.”
Ridge led Weeping Water with 12 kills and one ace block. Burch boosted the team’s scoring attack with two kills and two aces, and Addi Bickford made two aces and distributed 20 assists.
Abby Meeske collected four kills and one ace and Reagan Aronson tallied two kills. Riley Hohn, Lexi Mogensen and Sam Hammons all saw court time for the team.
Schmidt paced Elmwood-Murdock with 13 kills, four aces, one ace block, two digs and four serve receptions. Bacon collected eight kills and went 13-of-13 serving with three aces. She also had a double-double defensive night with 12 digs and 14 serve receptions.
Petersen went 16-of-17 serving with five aces. She also had four kills, three digs and two assists. Tatum Backemeyer generated 14 serve receptions and eight digs, and Laney Frahm made 11 assists, five digs and three aces. Sela Rikli finished with three aces, six assists and five digs for the Knights.
Bailey Frahm contributed two kills, one solo block, two digs and five assists. Bre Romero made one kill, two digs and two serve receptions, Jordan Vogler had two kills and Madison Justesen pocketed nine serve receptions, four digs and one kill.
Justesen said having a deep bench has helped the Knights lean on each other throughout the campaign. She felt that would help the team register more victories as the season moves along.
“I use a lot of my subs,” Justesen said. “I want the younger girls to get as much experience as they can, because we’ll be needing them both this year and in future years. There are some of them who haven’t had a lot of touches at the varsity level before this year, so it’s been awesome to see them grow during the season.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!