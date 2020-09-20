Knights take on Indians in conference matchup

“I thought we made huge strides tonight,” Peteranetz said. “This was one of the best games that we’ve played this year, and I told the girls that afterwards. We did a lot of nice things out there. We just have to do them more often. Our goal right now is to do all of those good things more often.”

Elmwood-Murdock doubled up Weeping Water 14-7 in the early going of game one, and the team later built the gap to 20-11. The Indians roared back thanks to two aces from Sammi Burch and a kill and ace block from Karley Ridge. WWHS moved within 22-21 before E-M won the final four points.

Weeping Water (4-8) attempted to make the same type of comeback in game two. The Indians sliced an 11-3 deficit to 16-14 midway through the stanza. E-M regained control with kills by Bailey Frahm and Abby Petersen and an ace from Lexi Bacon. Brenna Schmidt gave the team a 2-0 lead with a game-ending kill.

Elmwood-Murdock maintained a lead of three to six points for most of game three. A kill from Bacon made it 17-13 and ended a mini-rally by Weeping Water. Schmidt slammed a kill to the court for a 23-18 edge, and the Knights claimed the match by winning the final point in a joust at the net.

Peteranetz said Weeping Water showed promising signs on offense. The team registered 20 kills against an athletic E-M defense.