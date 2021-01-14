Knights take on Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes traveled to Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday night for a pair of basketball games with the Warriors.
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock girls 21
Lincoln Lutheran relied on its defense to stop the E-M girls. The Warriors limited the Knights to four points in the first quarter and pitched a shutout in the second period. Lincoln Lutheran allowed Elmwood-Murdock to take eight shots in the first half.
The Knights found more scoring success after the break. Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott each sank 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Laney Frahm, Lexi Bacon and Claire Ernst added baskets in the fourth quarter. Jayden Halferty, Tatum Backemeyer and Ernst made free throws in the second half.
Bacon finished the game with six points, five rebounds and one steal. Bailey Frahm tallied three points, three rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections, and Halferty ended the game with two points, three boards, one assist, one block and five pass deflections.
Zierott helped the Knights with three points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Sela Rikli collected two rebounds and one steal and Backemeyer had one point, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Ernst scored three points and Laney Frahm pitched in three points, two rebounds and one steal.
Cassidy Callaway, Madie Justesen, Jacie Fleischman and Hanna Josoff saw court time for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock 4 0 9 8 – 21
Lincoln Lutheran 11 14 9 8 – 42
Elmwood-Murdock (21)
Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 1-4 0-0 3, Zierott 1-3 0-0 3, Halferty 0-6 2-2 2, Bacon 2-4 2-2 6, Backemeyer 0-4 1-2 1, L. Frahm 1-2 0-0 3, Ernst 1-1 1-1 3, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-24 6-7 21.
Lincoln Lutheran (42)
Holle 0, Wachal 3, Bergt 6, A. Ernstmeyer 7, Oxley 3, J. Ernstmeyer 2, Luebbe 3, Wahl 10, Young 0, Meyer 8.
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock boys 29
Lincoln Lutheran took control of the game with a 19-point first quarter. Joshua Duitsman scored 13 points and Joshua Puelz added 12 points for the Warriors.
Nate Rust guided E-M’s offense with 11 points. Noah Arent finished with nine points, Riley Wilson and Tyson Mans each had three points and Noah Jones scored two points. Reid Fletcher added one point for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock 5 10 6 8 – 29