Knights take on Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes traveled to Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday night for a pair of basketball games with the Warriors.

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock girls 21

Lincoln Lutheran relied on its defense to stop the E-M girls. The Warriors limited the Knights to four points in the first quarter and pitched a shutout in the second period. Lincoln Lutheran allowed Elmwood-Murdock to take eight shots in the first half.

The Knights found more scoring success after the break. Bailey Frahm and Ella Zierott each sank 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Laney Frahm, Lexi Bacon and Claire Ernst added baskets in the fourth quarter. Jayden Halferty, Tatum Backemeyer and Ernst made free throws in the second half.

Bacon finished the game with six points, five rebounds and one steal. Bailey Frahm tallied three points, three rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections, and Halferty ended the game with two points, three boards, one assist, one block and five pass deflections.